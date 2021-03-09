Laptop Cleaners With a Twist

Reusable Slime

Try our brand new and high quality keyboard cleaning gel made of soft gum material keyboard cleaner gel. It picks up dust and dirt from computer keyboards, mobile phones, and printers and unlike the other usual cleaning gels it does not leave residues keeping your hands clean. HOTKEI Multipurpose Reusable Slime catches over 80% of dirt and dust. You can simply remove dust by pressing the cleaning jelly onto the surfaces that you would like to clean and dust and dirt in gaps will be absorbed by this keyboard car cleaning gel. Our product is environmentally friendly, 95% biodegradable cleaning jelly. This keyboard cleaner gel can be used many times until the cleaning Putty Gel turns into dark color, hence it is going to be a great buy. The squishy cleaning putty/mud can also be a Stress and Anxiety Relief toy, play it and calm down by simply squeezing it to offer you premium levels of comfort and relaxation at home, in the office or even in the car.

RACHEES Dust Cleaning Brush

If you are looking for something to get the dirt out of those hard to get places, this product is recommended.RACHEES Dust Cleaning Brush is the perfect size for cleaning crevices, corners, and baseboards. The bristles fit in the tiny crevices and take out the dirt. You can use it for Window Frame Keyboard with Mini Dustpan. You will no longer need to use a toothbrush and then fold paper towels in half to try and squeeze into those spots to get the dirt out, with this handy-dandy too. It is portable and lightweight, convenient to carry. Also, features a hole for hanging. It is convenient and practical for your car and computer.

Type: 2 In 1 Cleaning Brush

Gel Cleaner

TULMAN Magic Gel Cleaner cleans apertures where conventional cleans fail and kills germs. Absorbs dirt and dust in awkward cavities. Clearly enhances the performance of your laptop or computer keyboard, remote, car ac vent, electronic gadgets and other devices. This gel is the one for you for cleaning dust from the car, keyboard for home office desk is safe to your skin and environment friendly. Cleaning gel removes all dust and debris and leaves no residue. A must for using public computers in a clean and safe way, ideal for all devices and surfaces. It’s made of soft gum material Car Vent Cleaner is flexible, easy to deform and stretches freely, so that it can get into the uneven parts and fine parts of various equipment to remove dust with strong adhesive power.

Cleaning Compound Gel

DALUCI Super Clean High-Tech Cleaning Compound Gel which is available in packs of 3 as well as 2 is designed to get deep into all cracks and crevices on any item or device. Easily and quickly remove dust, hair, debris in the crevices from dashboard vents, gear shifts, knobs, door handles, air vents, CD slots, cup holders, keyholes, USB ports, laptop keyboards, electronics, TV remote controls, air-condition dust screen, fans and mechanical devices, screen surface spots, etc., these cleaning The places that seem to have to be cautious often make our cleaning work impossible. It does not leave residues, keeps your hands clean, has a proven disinfecting action as it catches dirt and kills over 80% of germs. Pick up dirt from small, tough to reach spots. Great for SLR cameras, remote controls. You can knead the cleaning gel several times and put it into any suitable shape before cleaning.