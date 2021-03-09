Keep your laptop and accessories safe with Laptop Backpacks

Travel Laptop Backpack

A laptop bag can correctly protect your laptop with its inbuilt sleeve. Those sleeves below are perfect and you can consider it. The HEROZ Hammer basic backpack ensures complete safety to your 17.3 inch laptop with high quality build and wide range of built-in features. It is made of nylon is a thermoplastic synthetic material which can be processed into different fibres and shapes. It is durable, has high tensile strength' and can withstand abrasion which makes it a very popular material used in manufacturing luggage. With its dual side pocket in the inside of the bag, featuring a protective padding, you can rest assured that the laptop inside it will be well cushioned from any accidental caused when you bump into any surface. This backpack is also water-resistant.

Outdoor Laptop Backpack

This BANGE travel laptop bag is made of wear-resistant, waterproof canvas. This backpack has been developed in soft and sturdy fine polyester material with charcoal black finish to ensure you take style wherever you go. It is tough and durable to endure all types of conditions. It is very sturdy and has a large capacity. It is suitable for travel abroad, camping, hiking, school, commuting, daily packing, outdoor sports and more. It is ideal for travelling as it has 3 sufficiently spaced main compartments to hold your accessories and belongings ensuring you are equipped sufficiently while travelling. Also it has multiple interior pockets for placing additional items. It has an inner laptop sleeve which can occupy laptops up to 15.6 inch in size. It is also provided with an external USB and 3.5mm audio interface to ensure that you keep your phones and devices charged as well as to listen to music while travelling.

Sternum support bags

Refresh your official attire with this multi-functional Vervo Laptop Backpack by Harissons Bags. The Vervo laptop backpack from Harissons is carefully engineered to secure your Laptop & Tablet and safely encase other belongings too. Perfect for your regular office or college as well as travel use. Organize, protect and carry your laptop and essentials. It has a dedicated laptop & tablet compartment with cushioned cradle & elastic strap with velcro lock which can safely accommodate up to a 15.6'' inch laptop. Its Bottom Protection System not only looks pretty but they provide a function, they protect the base of your handbag, keeping it cleaner for longer. It is ideal for those who has to carry it for longer hours as it has a Sternum Support that disperses the weight of the backpack, preventing your shoulders from getting too sore, and to keep the shoulder straps in place ensuring that they do not slide off your shoulders and a built-in Rain Cover that gives you convenience to travel anytime, anywhere.

Multipurpose Backpack

These stylish multipurpose laptop bags can also be carried by hand, hence you'll save strain on your back, shoulders, and fingers by simply using the additional front handle to hold it in case you’re unable to carry it on your back. Urban Tribe Fitpack Neo Multipurpose Laptop Bag is a sporty versatile Backpack from Urban Tribe, made of Polyester. It has a top opening compartment & for quick & easy access to essentials while the mesh padding on the back panel will feel comfortable, even on a hot day.