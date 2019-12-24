Hop on to your Holiday shoes with HONOR 20i – beautiful from outside, powerful from inside

Getting in on the year-end buzz and festivities, HONOR 20i is everything you need in your smartphone to make it through the holiday season with style. Love photography? You have a triple-camera module on the back - there’s a 24MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Effortlessly capture fleeting moments with minimal shutter lag. And thanks to the 32MP AI selfie camera you can bring all your holiday fashion alive as you celebrate with friends and family.

But that’s not all. Don’t leave anyone out with the 120-degree wide-angle lens and 2MP depth sensor. It helps you make room for all those friends and extended family pictures you want to capture. Get more out of every photograph with 500 scenes in 22 categories that the HONOR 20i automatically selects depending on the shot. Record high-quality videos at a maximum resolution of 1080p at 60fps and handle low-light conditions with ease thanks to the dedicated night mode.

Powered by its Kirin 710F Octa-core processor the HONOR 20i comes with the latest Android Android operating system-based EMUI 9.0.1 user interface. You get seamless and smooth operation backed by 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Expandable up to 512GB, you can rest assured you can capture and store all your memories without a struggle. The experience only gets better with the revolutionary graphics processing acceleration technology, which dramatically improves graphics progressing efficiency, delivering a smooth, full-frame gaming experience for HONOR 20i users.

But all this exceptional tech is only as great as the battery this phone packs. You can expect to almost never run out with the full muscle of a 3,400mAh battery supported by a 10W fast-charging option and HONOR’s advanced battery management technology.

Available in Phantom Blue and Midnight Black colour options, this holiday season, the stylish HONOR 20i your best choice for a fantastic upgrade or brilliant gift on a budget

Currently available at INR 10,999 on Flipkart and Amazon for a limited period.

