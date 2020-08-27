Here’s how Datanet designs solutions for all the domain needs you might have!

Datanet is an MSP that manages build and manages infrastructure for platform that enables fantasy sports websites.

One of the most important and basic things that has led to the whole digital boom we are in right now, are websites. And providing customers with feasible and customized solutions to host their websites is one thing that is pivotal in maintaining this momentum. So if you are in the market looking for a solution that suits your website and domain needs to the T, Datanet is the way to go.

We spoke with Deepak Sharma, Founder and CEO, Datanet, in an informal work-from-home style conversation, as he takes us through his entrepreneurial journey. Take a look at this episode of ‘Start-ups Decoded’, presented by Firstpost and DigitalOcean.

This is a partnered post.