Harnessing the power of AI for the legal community is now easy!

MikeLegal is a cutting edge toolset that helps the legal community to be more efficient, by becoming your reliable AI powered associate.

If you are a part of the legal community, you know how tasking the job is. There is practically zero room for error, and its either pin-point accuracy or the case is lost. So in order to be on point all time, to know all that you need to about trademarks and patents as per the registry, and get all your legal research done in seconds instead of toiling away for days. All of this and more will be provided to you by Mikelegal.

MikeLegal is a cutting edge toolset that helps the legal community to be more efficient, by becoming your reliable AI powered associate.

We spoke with Anshul Gupta, Co-founder, Mikelegal, in an informal work-from-home style conversation, as he takes us through his entrepreneurial journey. Take a look at this episode of ‘Start-ups Decoded’, presented by Firstpost and DigitalOcean.

This is a partnered post.