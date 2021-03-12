Go renewable with Portable Solar Chargers

Solar Charger

It is a paper-thin and ultra-lightweight solar charger. The YolkYKSP 5w solar paper portable solar charger can reliably charge your smartphone in about 2.5 hours on a sunny day. That’s about the same as a wall charger. It is so lightweight that outdoorsy types can clip it to a backpack and charge while hiking. Urban adventurers can easily slip it into a jacket pocket or notebook. Solar Paper automatically resets itself so you can keep charging, hassle-free. The basic 5 watt Solar Paper can charge your smartphone on a sunny day. It comes along with a carrier pouch.

Portable Charger 15000Mah

The orange and black 15,000mAh Outdoor Solar Power Bank from RAVPower is designed to charge up to two mobile devices at a time with a Lithium Polymer battery. It is designed to charge your devices with a lightweight and portable battery that charges whenever it's sunny outside thanks to its wide solar panel. This power bank can also charge itself depending on the environment thanks to its integrated solar panel. RAVPower's 15,000mAh power bank has two USB Type-A ports on board that output up to 2.1A. When it comes to repowering this solar power bank, the micro-USB port takes an input up to 2A. Additionally, the power bank can be fully charged within 20 hours via laptop, 10 to 12 hours via 2A charger, and 7 days via solar panel (under strong sunlight). Moreover, an integrated 1W LED flashlight can illuminate a darkened environment for up to 65 hours.

Emergency Solar Light with USB Mobile Charging

Sun King Pro 200 - Emergency Solar Light with USB Mobile Charging is light-weight offering 360-degree rotation and a multipurpose metallic stand hence it is ideal for usage indoors or outdoors. Built-in USB charging ports allow you to charge your phone whenever you need to, without relying on electricity. It is best used for emergency light, studying, night-time reading, charging your phone and working at night or during power-cuts. It’s highly efficient solar light that radiates 200 lumens of brightness, allowing you to work in the dark with ease. With up to 72 hours of light on a single charge, it is your perfect companion to unexpected power cuts. Ideal for power places with frequent power cuts, Lighting up the room/garden in the night, Emergency Light, Study Lamp, Table Lamp, Decorative Light, Home Improvement, Eco-friendly lights, Travel and Adventure lighting accessory, Camping Activities, USB Mobile Charging. It has 3 power modes allowing you to use the brightness setting that you need. It’s stylish design and superior features are complemented by high durability. It is water-resistant and can withstand minor drops and falls.

Solar Camping Lantern

This collapsible solar lamp is made of ABS/composite rubber material. Its power is 1.2W and capacity is 500mah. It is waterproof hence ideal for both indoor as well outdoor uses like for outdoor camping/ hiking/tank/ fishing/ traveling lighting, but can as emergency light, soft light can be used as night light etc. RUilY Collapsible Solar Lamp Camping Lantern can be charged directly from the sun, USB port to easy charge from charger/ power bank/ computer and other devices depending on the most convenient access at the moment. It is portable and compact as it is foldable to easily carry out, and can be adjusted to any particular space to fit your current needs. IPX67 silicone shells make it safe even on rainy days.