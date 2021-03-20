Gaming laptops between 50k-60k

Pentium gold processor

The processor of Microsoft Surface GO 2 is Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y. There is a pre-Loaded Windows 10 OS on the laptop. The memory and storage of the laptop is 8GB DDR3 RAM, 128GB SSD. It contains Intel HD Graphics 615. The laptop is thin and has a light design. It is a touch screen 2-in-1 Laptop. The laptop’s battery life is 10 Hours.

AMD Ryzen laptops

The processor of Lenovo IdeaPad is 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 4600H. It has a speed of 3.0 GHz (Base) - 4.0 GHz (Max). It has 6 Cores and 3MB L2 & 8MB L3 of Cache. There is a pre-Loaded Windows 10 OS on the laptop. The memory and storage of the laptop is 8GB RAM DDR4-3200, 512 GB SSD. It contains NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics. It has a 60 Hz Refresh Rate. The laptop comes with 5th Generation Thermal Engineering, has a dual fan and vent system. The laptop’s battery life is 5 Hours.

i5 9th Gen Gaming Laptop

The processor of HP Pavilion Gaming is 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H. It has a speed of 2.4 GHz base frequency, up to 4.1 GHz. It has 4 cores and 3MB L2 & 8MB L3 of Cache. There is a pre-Loaded Windows 10 OS on the laptop. The memory and storage of the laptop is 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM, 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. It contains NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics. The laptop’s battery life is 5.5 Hours.

Ryzen 5 Gaming Laptops

The processor of this laptop is AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Processor. It has a speed of 3.0 GHz (Base) - 4.0 GHz (Max). It has 6 Cores and 3MB L2 & 8MB L3 of Cache. There is a pre-Loaded Windows 10 OS on the laptop. The memory and storage of the laptop is 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD 5400RPM. Acer Nitro 5 contains AMD Radeon RX 560X 4 GB GDDR5 VRAM Graphics. The laptop’s battery life is 7 Hours.