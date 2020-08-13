Gamifying is what makes regular things exciting

In conversation with Quodeck founder Arijit Lahiri, on ‘Start-ups Decoded’.

We are living in a new world, a world where ‘WFH’ has become the norm. And with that we have got some time, hopefully, to learn more and upskill. Digital learning and content has become the savior in these days. But how can it be made more interesting? Is there a way to make mundane and tedious management systems a little more exciting?

That’s where Quodeck comes in.

QUODECK is an enterprise Learning Management System that operates with games. It addresses a latent need in the market for more innovative training methodologies as compared to the ones that are in vogue. Using interactivity and games, QuoDeck improves the overall learning experience and helps in capturing valuable data in real-time and analyses it through big data analytical tools.

We had the pleasure of conversing with the founder of Quodeck, Mr. Arijit Lahiri on Start-ups Decoded, a new digital web-series presented by Firstpost and DigitalOcean, as he takes us through what Quodeck does and how it is helping change the way systems work, by gamifying the experience.

This is a partnered post.