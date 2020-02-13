Corning shows faith in Indian Innovation; gearing up to headline youth festival in Delhi

If the last few years have shown us anything, it is that the Indian mobile phone story has still a long way to go. The number of smartphone users continues to grow exponentially every year with India emerging as the second biggest market in the world. Of all the devices in the market right now, a vast majority list in their features Corning’s Gorilla Glass that offer high resistance to scratches and bumps that most phones go through in the course of their use.

In fact, this glass is so popular that Corning claims that it has been designed into more than seven billion devices making it the leader of the segment. And that brings us to India, one of the biggest economies in the world today and one that loves technology and supports innovation with open arms.

India's fast-paced growth trajectory is unlike any other significant market globally and makes it a key front runner for anyone in the smartphone business. With 400 million-plus people on smartphones already, the number is only going to grow. With a keen eye for opportunity and its roots in innovation, the U.S-based Corning, maker of Gorilla Glass, has a vision for the great Indian smartphone opportunity.

Part of this vision is to build the Gorilla Glass profile and have consumers experience the toughness of their products. In keeping with this line of thinking, the company recently announced its decision to work with Tech2 Innovate, one of the most prominent digital and technology festivals for India’s youth. The mega event, on February 14-15 in New Delhi, has one aim: to spur on the spirit to create clutter-breaking innovations that will impact the world of tomorrow.

As lead sponsors for this two-day gathering for gadget lovers, music makers, gamers and more, there is no better indication that Corning is in its association with young, talented minds everywhere.

Head to the event for keynotes by industry leaders, fireside chats with YouTubers stars, Instagram influencers, India's most popular Tik Toker and more as they break down the world of digital constructs, dispel myths and run a high-octane two days PUBG mobile competition.

This is your best chance to meet executives like the general manager of the Gorilla Glass business John Bayne and Scott Forester, Division VP of Corning Gorilla Glass and find out what's in store for the devices of tomorrow.

Buoying up the whole program are opportunities to hang out with your favourite social media celebrities, win prizes every hour on the grounds and more. Be there, and you could win cool smartphones, cameras and headphones as you get your fill of culture and automation, robotics and some really top-notch machines.

This is a partnered post.

