Building database driven apps made easier!

In talks with Rushabh Mehta, founder and CEO of Frappe, on ‘Start-ups Decoded’
We are living in a brand new world right now where automation is the name of the game, apps are being published left, right and center, and we are all stuck in our homes; where the digital world has come to our help. In the midst of all this, what if we told you there’s a framework that is enabling easier creation of database-driven apps that can make life easier for companies as well as start-ups?
Frappe, pronounced Fra-pay, is a full-stack, batteries-included, web framework written in Python, and JavaScript with Maria DB as the database. It is the framework that powers ERPNext. It is pretty generic and can be used to build database-driven apps.
We spoke with Rushabh Mehta, founder, and CEO, Frappe, on ‘Start-ups Decoded’ brought to you by Firstpost and DigitalOcean ‘work from home’ style and he let us into the mindset that takes to be an entrepreneur, how Frappe works and the process that goes in its functioning.
