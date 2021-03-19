Budget Wireless Chargers for your smartphone

Qi Wireless Charger

SOLPRO Universal Fantasy Qi Wireless Charger is specifically meant for the first & second generation smartphone that came with wireless charging in the beginning as they don’t support super fast speeds. It has 75% charging efficiency and comes with 5V/2A. While it is Qi enabled, it is more towards Gen 1 & Gen 2. The actual charging coil is very small so you will need to perfectly align it.

Micro-USB Wireless Charger

WOTECH Wireless Charger is a step up from the previous one as it has a larger charging coil and is more flat which makes sure that heat dissipation is less. It works at 70% efficiency and it is smart enough to work with the phone and go into standby mode once the phone’s charge is 100%. It outputs on 5V/2A and comes with a cable that has a micro-USB port. Supports all Samsung & Apple phones along with smartwatches.

Quick Wireless Charger Stand

EVOHOME Fast Wireless Charger Stand is the charger that Apple consumers wish Apple made but Apple gave up after initial hype. The most unique feature of this charger is that it supports both your phone and smartwatch at the same time. It supports 10W wireless charging and has a movable stand that supports your smartwatch. It supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3 with a 9V/1.67A output.

The Top Class Wireless Charger

This Qi Wireless Charger is made by Belkin which is ranked among the top. It is an intelligent charger with the fact that it charges at variable output depending on the phone - charges iPhones at 7.5 W, Samsung at 9 W and all other phones at 10 W. This is done in order to ensure maximum efficiency and minimum heat dissipation which makes sure your electricity bill is a little less. Belkin Boost Up also supports charging through cases with upto 3 mm thickness.