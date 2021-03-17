Budget mobiles with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage

Snapdragon processor

The Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch LCD display with a dual hole-punch cutout. The Realme 6 Pro is the world's first phone to feature the Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. It has 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. The rear camera is of 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP and a 16MP + 8MP Dual front camera. It has a battery life of 4300mAh. It has a side fingerprint sensor and a dual in-display selfie.

Battery Life

Vivo Y51 has 48MP+8MP+2MP AI Triple Rear Primary Camera and a 16MP Super Night Selfie Camera with Aura Screen Light. It has a 16.71 cm (6.58) of Halo Full View Display with FHD+ resolution. This phone comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory and it holds Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G). It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa core processor and a massive 5000mAh battery.

Good Camera Phone

Oppo F17 has 16MP main camera + 8MP wide angle camera + 2MP mono camera + 2MP mono rear camera and 16MP front camera. The display is 16.36 centimeters (6.44 inch) water drop full screen AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, has a 408 ppi pixel density and 16.7M color support. The phone has 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory and can hold Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G). It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa core processor and a massive 4015mAh battery.

Quad camera

Samsung galaxy M31s has a quad camera setup 64MP+ 12MP+ 5MP+5MP and a 32MP front camera. The screen is 16.4 centimeters (6.5-inch) super Amoled - Infinity-O display, FHD+ capacitive multi-touch touch screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 407 ppi pixel density. It has 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory and holds Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G). The phone comes with Exynos 9611 octa core processor and a 6000mAH lithium-ion battery.