From phones to earbuds to TVs and beyond, here’s what we’re recommending for your shopping lists this festive season!

With Diwali just around the corner, it’s about time we started shortlisting gifts for friends and family, and dropping broad hints to generous relatives. From phones to earbuds to TVs and beyond, here’s what we’re recommending for your shopping lists this festive season!

Smartphones

From OnePlus’ stables, you have the OnePlus 9 series, including the 9 Pro, 9 and 9R are great options. All three offer 120 Hz AMOLED displays, with the Pro opting for a 10-bit LTPO panel with 1 billion colours and 1300 nits peak brightness and a 3216x1440 6.7-inch display. The 9 and 9R stick to an FHD+ resolution of 2400x1080 and offer 6.55-inch displays. Oh, and the 9 Pro and 9 offer 48 MP Hasselblad-tuned cameras.

All three offer 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage Prices range from Rs 37,000 for the base model 9R to Rs 66,000 for the flagship 9 Pro with 12/256. If you don’t need a flagship, there’s the Nord 2 5G and Nord CE

Obviously, there’s absolutely no need to buy these phones at full price. You’ll find heavy discounts both online and offline, and several banks are offering no-cost EMIs as well as easy finance options that offer no-cost EMIs with a few months’ down payment.

For starters, there’s a 4k discount on the 9 Pro, and 3k off the 9 and 9R, for purchases made at select offline retail stores, and an additional Rs 4,000 off on exchanging an iOS device.

Online, you can get between 2k and 7k off on amazon.in during the Great Indian Festival if you’re using an HDFC card. This is on top of a flat 3k discount and additional 3k off on exchanging an iOS device on Amazon and OnePlus.in.

The Nord 2 5G and CE 5G see similar discounts of up to Rs 1,500 both offline and online, with various bank cards and offers.

If you don’t mind an older phone, but one with a timeless design and still superb feature-set, last year’s iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are going for an incredible Rs 50k and 46k respectively on Flipkart.

From Xiaomi, you have the powerful M1 11 line comprising the 11 Ultra, 11X Pro, 11X, 11 Lite NE 5G and 11, and a bunch of Redmi phones for the more budget conscious buyers. Obviously, keep an eye on Amazon, Flipkart and your local retailer for a tonne of offers and discounts.

Smart TVs

If you’re looking for a large, premium TV with great image quality and an excellent UI, the OnePlus U1S line of smart TVs are a great place to start. Featuring 4K UHD screens from 50 inches to 65 inches, these TVs are HDR10 certified and offer excellent picture quality and great design, not to mention OxygenPlay 2 for handling smart functions.

Starting at Rs 16,000, the OnePlus Y series TVs are great, budget-friendly options. At 16k, you’re getting 93% DCI-P3 coverage (that’s a wider range of colours than you’ll get on a lot of TVs), a 64-bit processor, Android TV, and OnePlus Connect, for a seamless TV-watching experience.

Discounts of up to Rs 4,000 are available at most stores, including an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000. The U1S gets an additional 3-5k off depending on where you buy it, and various banks are offering discounts on Flipkart and on the OnePlus app. If you need them, easy finance options with no-cost EMI are available.

If you need something larger than 65 inches, you can get the fantastic Mi QLED TV 75 for an eye-watering Rs 1.25 lakhs. Featuring FALD for improved contrast, 120 Hz support for gaming, and 30W speakers, it’s an excellent TV for all. A more budget friendly range of Redmi Smart TVs are also available.

For something more traditional, and properly spectacular, you’ll need to dig deep for something like a Sony Bravia XR OLED or Samsung’s ultra-premium QLED panels.

Audio

You can’t have a list of personal audio products that doesn’t include the OnePlus Buds Pro. For a set retailing at just under 10k, you’re getting good, bass-heavy sound, ANC, and great battery life, and great design, too. The regular OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z wireless are also available if you don’t want to spent 10k.

On the Buds Pro, you can get 1k off via Kotak or ICICI at select stores, and a 10% discount via HDFC on Amazon. The Buds will see a discount of Rs 991, while the Wireless Z will see up to Rs 200 off. The Amazon discounts are active between 2 and 10 October, but the rest should be available till 15 November.

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, you can opt for the regular AirPods or AirPods Pro for 14k and 24k respectively, though you can get them free or discounted with an iPhone 12 purchase on Apple.com. These are premium buds that don’t sound as good as most of the competition, but one can’t fault the seamless experience they provide to those invested in the Apple ecosystem.

For uncompromised audio, there’s the newly launched Sony WH-1000XM4 and the over-ear Bose QC45. These are very expensive but offer best-in-class ANC.

Cheaper budget alternatives include the Oppo Enco and Mi True Wireless Earphones.

Wearables

A great phone needs a great watch, and in keeping with the theme, let’s start with the OnePlus Watch and Band. Retailing at 15k, the OnePlus Watch offers a familiar, stylish design and seamless connectivity with other OnePlus devices.

The display is a 326 PPI AMOLED with a 1.39-inch screen and it’s available in a stainless steel or Cobalt Alloy finish. With a 100+ fitness modes to choose from and IP68 water resistance, this sleek and stylish watch should be as much at home in a meeting as it would be in the swimming pool.

The Band also features IP68 resistance and support for a slew of exercise modes, not to mention an integrated SpO2 and heart-rate monitor. A pretty good deal for Rs 1,899. Sweetening the deal further is 1k off on the Watch at select stores with Kotak and ICICI bank cards, and a 10% HDFC discount on Amazon. You can also get Rs 600 off on the Band.

The Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart Band 6 are great alternatives, and there are of course the Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch lines. These are all great options and you can pick from either based on the ecosystem you’re invested in.

Keep an eye on your local retail stores as well as sites like Amazon and Flipkart for details on offers. Many of these are time-bound and restricted to the country-wide festive sales that are currently running, though some offers will run into mid-November.