Best budget phones under 10K

Multi-Tasking phone

Redmi is one of the latest budget offerings from Mi. The Redmi 9 phone comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It also has a 13 MP primary camera along with 2 MP camera for depth sensing. The front camera is of 5 MP. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging. The processor is Mediatek G35 Helio OctaCore processor.

Good Battery Phone

This is one of the latest budget offerings from Vivo. Vivo Y11 comes with a 6.3 inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage which is expandable upto 128 GB. It also has a 13 MP primary camera along with 12 MP telephoto camera. The front camera is 8 MP. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery & Snapdragon 435 OctaCore processor.

HD Resolution Screen Smartphone

Oppo A15 is one of the latest budget offerings from Oppo and comes in a gorgeous black finish. It comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage which is expandable upto 256 GB. It has triple camera setup - a 13 MP primary camera along with 2 MP depth camera and 2 MP macro lens. The front camera is 5 MP. It comes with a 4230 mAh Snapdragon battery and MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor.

Best RAM Phone

Lava Z6 is one of the only phones from an Indian brand and comes in a beautiful polycarbonate finish. It comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It has triple camera setup - a 13 MP primary camera along with 5 MP depth camera and 2 MP macro lens. The front camera is 5 MP. It comes with a 5000 mAh Snapdragon battery and MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor. It ships with Android 10.