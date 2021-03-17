Apple watch cases for tough protection

360-degree full protection

TASLAR TPU Full Case Cover Screen Protector Compatible with Apple Watch iWatch SE/Series 6 / Series 5 / Series 4 40mm. This high quality TPU case comes with a built-in screen protector which covers the watch screen and curved edges for 360-degree full protection for your iWatch. It comes with precise cutouts for functional buttons and ports; it’s easy to control the button. And you can directly charge your watch with the case. It’s made of high quality, anti-scratch TPU, this case covers the full front and curved edges of the iwatch, offering full protection for your iWatch 40mm against scratches, drops, and bumps.

Matte style

Sahleen Compatible with iWatch 42mm Soft Flexible TPU Anti-Scratch Lightweight Protective Iwatch Case for Series 3 2 1 is matte style. It is soft and flexible. Its Ultra-slim and lightweight profile makes you feel no bulk. The case is designed with precise cutouts for functional buttons and ports. It is easy to use all ports and buttons without removing the case. It can be charged directly.

Toughened glass top

Xtore iWatch Protection Case | Toughened Glass top | Compatible with Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, SE - 44mm. This iWatch protection case has a toughened glass top which protects your watch from impacts and scratches. It has precise cutouts which fit perfectly on your apple watch. The ultra thin glass on top has 100% touch accuracy and sensitivity.

Glass Screen Protector

Langboom Transparent Hard Case Compatible with Apple Watch SE Series 6 Series 5 Series 4 44mm with Screen Protector, iWatch Ultra Thin HD Tempered Glass Screen Protector Overall Protective Cover is given with a built-in HD screen protectors providing overall protection from scratches and scuffs, also perfectly preserving the touch sensitivity. It fits tightly around both the face and sides of the watch and stays in place.