After a 6K Price Drop, OnePlus 7T Pro Is Now More Attractive Than Ever

With the launch of its latest 5G-equipped OnePlus 8 series, it was only a matter of time that the OnePlus 7T series saw its prices come down. This has thrown up an interesting conundrum for new buyers – to go for the latest series or pick from the power-packed OnePlus 7T series. We evaluated the scenario for you and came up with the best solution – there’s never been a better time than now to pick up the OnePlus 7T Pro. Let us explain.

PRICE -

The main advantage of picking up a OnePlus 7T Pro right now is the fact that it’s never been cheaper. Remember when it was first launched just a few months ago, the flagship phone sold for INR 53,999, putting it out of reach for most OnePlus loyalists.

With a straight cut of INR 6000, the ex-flagship phone now retails for INR 47,999, which is a much more attractive option for getting some top-notch features in a smartphone even into 2020. There are additional bank discounts and exchange offers that can reduce the price even further, making it a no-brainer for anyone looking to pick up the OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus fans, much like the company, believe in the company’s motto of Never Settle. Which means many such fans who were holding out from buying OnePlus 7T Pro can finally pick up the smartphone of their choice.

FEATURES -

Make no mistake, the OnePlus 7T Pro is a powerful beast even in 2020. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus processor that is paired with 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor is still one of the most powerful processors used in many flagship phones by other brands even in 2020.

The OnePlus 7T Pro also has a flawless 6.67-inch curved display with QHD+ resolution to support its 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visual performance. The smartphone runs on the latest Oxygen OS 10 and comes with a 4080mAh battery and a 30W Warp Charge support.

The OnePlus 7T Pro’s pop-up selfie camera has a triple-camera support system with a 48MP+16MP+8MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera support. It also supports different modes like Super Macro mode and Nightscape and features HIS (Hybrid Image Stabilisation) to help users shoot smoother and more stable videos.

AWARDS -

With so much going for it, there’s little wonder that the OnePlus 7T Pro was named as the Best Smartphone as the device with exceptional product power by GSMA (Global Mobile Communications Systems Association) earlier this year. Not just that, it was also declared as the Best Smartphone at the MWC 2020 (Mobile World Congress 2020).

As the MWC jury put it, “This is virtually unsurpassable from a technology perspective, with class-leading processor speed, rapid charge times and excellent software ... an all-round product at an excellent price point.”

Most of that still holds true except that you can now get the OnePlus 7T Pro for an even better price. Get your hands on the best smartphone of 2020 right away.

The writer is an independent Journalist.

