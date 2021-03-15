A charging port on the go with Power banks over 20000mAh

Dual Port for Charging

The Power bank has dual input charging options of Micro USB and TYPE C with 2.0A fast charging option in both the ports. The Portronics Indo 20D Power bank comes with a 20000mAh and is built using highest quality Lithium Polymer cells. There is 6-level protection from short circuits, current and voltage overloads and protection against overheating and wrong insertion. INDO 20D has a built in display to ﬁnd the status of charge ensuring you exactly know the juice left in the power bank You can charge your iPhones, all android devices, Tablets, Cameras & iPods, headphones, etc.

Over-charging protection

The device has an over-charging protection that protects your phone from any short-circuiting. The Lenvepo power bank has a double USB port that lets you charge two gadgets at the same time. The power output of the device is high, which ensures fast charging. The battery capacity of the power bank offers a high-end, impressive performance. The device is also stylish and has an ergonomic design, which allows efficient handling. The lightweight power bank can be easily carried around, which offers added convenience. The device is of great use to anybody who travels frequently and does not have easy access to a charger socket.

Portable Ergonomic Power Bank

The Minipy power bank has a portable ergonomic comfort and High-grade matte plastic exterior. The Battery bank comes with a 20000mAh. This power bank is compatible with most Smartphones, tablets and even gaming consoles. The device has an over-charging protection that protects your phone from any short-circuiting. It has double USB ports. It is travel friendly.

C-Type Power Bank

The Energizer UE20003C power bank is the perfect USB-C power bank with 20000mAh capacity that can charge your phone up to 6 times. It is designed with 1 USB-A and 1 USB-C outputs that can charge two devices simultaneously. The LCD indicator shows the battery level and charging status at a quick glance. The power bank guarantees against short circuit, over-current, overcharge and over-discharge for your power bank and devices.