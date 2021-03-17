5G phones below 15K

Dual sim

Vivo Y30 smartphone comes with a 6.47-inch touch screen display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Vivo Y30 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Y30 runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery. The Vivo Y30 runs Funtouch OS based on Android 10 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is a dual-SIM smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM cards. The front camera is 8 MP and there are 4 rear cameras with 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP.

The Nokia 2.4 has a large 6.5-inch HD+ display with colour saturation. HMD Global has used the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC for the Nokia 2.4. It is only available in one configuration, with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Other specifications include Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth 5, FM radio, support for multiple satellite navigation systems, and a few basic sensors. The Nokia 2.4 features a 4,500mAh battery. The front camera is 5 MP and a dual camera with 13 MP AF, 2MP depth.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and hole-punch front camera at the top. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. You get a 5020mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby. It comes with a 5020mAH lithium-polymer large battery providing talk-time of 29 hours and standby time of 492 hours.

Oppo A31 comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Oppo A31 (2020) is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM. The Oppo A31 (2020) runs Android 9 and is powered by a 4230mAh non-removable battery. It runs ColorOS 6.1.2 based on Android 9 and packs 64GB of inbuilt storage. It has a 12+2+2MP triple rear camera (12MP main camera+2MP macro lens+2MP depth camera) and 8MP front camera.