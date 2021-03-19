43 inch TVs below 20K

Smart LED TV

Samy’s Full HD Smart Android LED TV is a 202 model. The refresh rate of the TV is 60Hz. It takes 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, 2 USB Ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 1 VGA Slot to connect your Laptop/PC, 1 Headphone Jack, 1 AV Input Slot, 2 AV Output Slots and 1 RF Slot. The stereo is surrounding the sound box speaker. The display is of A+ grade zero dot panels. It is an Android official 8.0 (Oreo). It has in-built WiFi. It supports screen mirroring and voice command.

Budget LED TV

Koryo’s Full HD LED TV is a 2019 model. The refresh rate of the TV is 60Hz. It takes 2 HDMI ports to connect the set top box, 2 USB Ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices and 1 VGA Slot to connect your Laptop/PC. The display is of A+ grade zero dot panels. It has a wide viewing angle and a high contrast ratio. This TV has built-in speakers and enhanced bass.

Wi-Fi TV

eAirtec Full HD Smart LED TV is a 2020 model. The refresh rate of the TV is 60Hz. It takes 2 HDMI ports to connect the set top box, 2 USB Ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 1 VGA Slot to connect your Laptop/PC, 1 Headphone Jack, 1 AV Input Slot, 2 AV Output Slots and 1 RF Slot. The display is of IPS grade panels. It is an Android TV. It has a 178 degree viewing angle. It has in-built WiFi. It has 1 GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM.

LED TV

Philips 5500 Series Full HD LED TV is a 2020 model. The refresh rate of the TV is 50Hz. It takes 2 HDMI ports to connect the set top box, 2 USB Ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 1 VGA Slot to connect your Laptop/PC. The display is of LED panels and pixel plus HD. It has a clear sound and incredible surround. It contains dynamic bass enhancement.