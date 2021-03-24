128 GB Type C pendrives

Ergonomic design

Samsung Duo Plus USB flash drive allows file transfers with speeds up to 400MB/s. If you have the latest MacBook Pro or PC Laptop that features the USB Type-C connection, then you can access rapid transfer speeds. It has a nice ergonomic design. It has two connectors- A&B.The foregoing read & write speed are based on internal tests conducted under controlled conditions.

Sleek design

HP X5000 USB flash drive has a glossy durable metal finish. It has a metal swivel design. This flash drive lets you store, share and transfer music, videos and much more. It has two connectors- A&B. These metallic pen drives are great to show off in front of a bunch of people and during presentations.

Durable material

This USB flash drive has a high speed, with write speed up to: 25 Mbps & read speed up to: 60Mbps. Avengers Max Data provides a reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files. The chipset is made from A+ class chips for high speed & secure stable transmission. It is made of high quality material and is really durable. Great for people who want to store important documents.

Reversible connection

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is an all-metal, 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector. It seamlessly moves content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers. It automatically backs up photos using the SanDisk Memory Zone app. It gives high-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive with 150MB/s read speed and lets you quickly move your files to your computer.