World Cup Social Pavilion: Virat Kohli's big revelation ahead of New Zealand clash, John Cena's unique way of wishing Team India and more

The final matches of #CWC19 are here. A couple of knockout matches and the grand finale will successfully culminate the cricket’s big cup. India take on New Zealand in Old Trafford today and Australia will take on England in Birmingham on Thursday. On Sunday, the ultimate trophy will be up for grabs at the Lord’s.

India’s road to the semifinals has been rather easier compared to New Zealand who have found the going tough.

They may have finished the group stage with three defeats in a row, but New Zealand are now gearing up for their fourth consecutive Men's @cricketworldcup semi-final. This is how they got there. #BackTheBlackCaps | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/KnYICUGx8H — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2019

Ahead of the big match, WWE superstar John Cena sent in his wishes to Team India.



ICC, ahead of the semifinals, also recreated the iconic ‘Abbey Road’ Beatles image with the four captains and used elements depicting each of the countries. There was a kiwi in the background, a kangaroo in a road signal board, the iconic black taxi of London and to use an Indian element, they used an Auto Rickshaw.



The skipper can talk on how there’s very little pressure going into the knockouts but it is a different story back home. The Union Sports Minister sent in his wishes and wished all the luck for the team.

In Prayagraj, prayers were offered for Team India’s win.

Prayagraj: People offer prayers at Sangam and offer chadar at a dargah, ahead of #NZvIND match in the first semi-final of #CWC19 today. India will take on New Zealand today at Old Trafford, Manchester (England). pic.twitter.com/XVDUEQoAys — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2019

In this all important clash, Virat Kohli might pull some tricks out the hat. He might be giving us signals here.

Kane Williamson looked focused ahead of the match and spoke on the challenges his team have faced.

"What we didn't expect coming into the tournament was the large variety of conditions that we faced. That definitely made batting with any rhythm a challenge for everybody" - #KaneWillamson#CWC19 Hear more from New Zealand's skipper ahead of #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/HGngKyYNPp — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 8, 2019

Elsewhere, England’s Barmy Army are getting ready for their match against Australia in Birmingham.

England’s skipper is taking no prisoners too. He has made it clear that things are about to get ‘spicy’

"You just take it with a pinch of salt"@YorkshireCCC's Joe Root refuses to get inviolved in any kidology ahead of Thursday's #CWC19 semi-final against #Australia #ENGvAUS #YCCC https://t.co/jDvAnm5Plm — Yorkshire Post Sport (@YPSport) July 9, 2019

Australia, too, might be tempted to bring in Matthew Wade who could chip in with a few overs if we are to go by Handscomb's words.

Kohli and Williamson’s portraits from the 2008 U-19 World Cup have taken the internet by storm. 11 years later, the face each other as captains of the senior teams in the semifinal of a world cup.

More than 11 years after they played against each other in an U19 World Cup semi-final, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will tonight lead their sides in the first #CWC19 semi from 7:30pm AEST pic.twitter.com/ivLKMHPODd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 9, 2019

Roll on, semifinals.

