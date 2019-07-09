Associate Sponsors


World Cup Social Pavilion: Virat Kohli's big revelation ahead of New Zealand clash, John Cena's unique way of wishing Team India and more

Blogs/Sports-Blogs Sumukh Padukote Jul 09, 2019 15:12:59 IST

The final matches of #CWC19 are here. A couple of knockout matches and the grand finale will successfully culminate the cricket’s big cup. India take on New Zealand in Old Trafford today and Australia will take on England in Birmingham on Thursday. On Sunday, the ultimate trophy will be up for grabs at the Lord’s.

 

India’s road to the semifinals has been rather easier compared to New Zealand who have found the going tough.

Ahead of the big match, WWE superstar John Cena sent in his wishes to Team India.


ICC, ahead of the semifinals, also recreated the iconic ‘Abbey Road’ Beatles image with the four captains and used elements depicting each of the countries. There was a kiwi in the background, a kangaroo in a road signal board, the iconic black taxi of London and to use an Indian element, they used an Auto Rickshaw.

 

 

 

The Fab Four @kane_s_w @eoinmorgan16 @aaronfinch5 @virat.kohli #CWC19 #cricket A post shared by ICC (@icc) on


The skipper can talk on how there’s very little pressure going into the knockouts but it is a different story back home. The Union Sports Minister sent in his wishes and wished all the luck for the team.

In Prayagraj, prayers were offered for Team India’s win.

In this all important clash, Virat Kohli might pull some tricks out the hat. He might be giving us signals here.

Kane Williamson looked focused ahead of the match and spoke on the challenges his team have faced.

Elsewhere, England’s Barmy Army are getting ready for their match against Australia in Birmingham.

England’s skipper is taking no prisoners too. He has made it clear that things are about to get ‘spicy’

Australia, too, might be tempted to bring in Matthew Wade who could chip in with a few overs if we are to go by Handscomb's words.

Matthew Wade - wicketkeeper turned wicket taker?

Kohli and Williamson’s portraits from the 2008 U-19 World Cup have taken the internet by storm. 11 years later, the face each other as captains of the senior teams in the semifinal of a world cup.

Roll on, semifinals.

The #CWC19 semi-finals are nearly here! Who else is pumped up to see the top four in action? #TeamIndia #BackTheBlackCaps #CmonAussie #WeAreEngland #lovecricket

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 15:12:59 IST

