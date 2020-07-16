ZEE5’s Virgin Bhanupriya is a sparkling moral tale that comes on both sassy and cute.

This drama-comedy movie will charm its way into your hearts effortlessly. But who is Bhanupriya and why is she called ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’? Find out!

Once you watch the movie, you will know that it is possible to make a movie centred around female sexuality, without making it sleazy and crass, laden with innuendos and such. Virgin Bhanupriya is like that breath of fresh air, that takes a sensitive topic and deals with in a sensitive manner, also eliciting genuine laughs and emotions on its way. You can watch the trailer here:

The movie revolves around the girl Bhanupriya (a different turn by Urvashi Rautela), and her attempts to lose her virginity but on her terms. She is not one to bow to peer pressure and is completely fine waiting for the right person and the right moment. She is conservative and okay with it. The twist comes in when an astrologer makes a bizarre prediction as a solution, and from thereon this movie takes Bhanupriya on a roller coaster ride.

Along the way she is helped by her cool mother (played by Archana Puran Singh) and buoyed by her best friend Rumana Molla. The chemistry between these characters is quite palpable. Gautam Gulati also comes in as her love interest and the movie gets an energetic push by Delnaaz Irani, Brijendra Kala and Niki Aneja Walia in supporting roles. The film is directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal.

Female desire will take centre stage without making it crass and turning this comedy into a sex comedy was definite pitfall, but the movie avoids it quite nicely. It manages to be on track, and remain a straight laced comedy that will be your perfect weekend watch. Urvashi in her coy and candid look has an underlying warmth to her performance.

Will Bhanupriya overcome her bad luck? Will she give up on her rules on the way? The answers seem easy, but trust us they are not.

We give this fun and breezy comedy a 3.5/5 stars. Go ahead and watch it, you will not be disappointed!

Virgin Bhanupriya premieres on ZEE5, on 16th of July. Log on to ZEE5 or download the app here and watch it!

This is a partnered post.