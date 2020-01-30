SOME THINGS… ARE JUST NOT MEANT TO GO TOGETHER- By the time you finish reading this, you’ll know!

What’s meant to be, will be, somehow.

Enough of cheesiness! Yes, we all are believers. We believe in the whole ‘meant to be’ angle when it comes to people, things, careers, relationships etc. We’ve been told to go for the things you think are meant to be yours… and more often than not, we do.

But the flipside… haven’t you ever seen two things together, and went ‘Huh’? Because some things, no matter what, just…don’t…go…together. Don’t believe us? Well, here’s a list of things that no matter how much the universe conspires to keep together, wont ever be.

Twitter & Logic

Everyone has an opinion. And if those people know how to writer and use the internet, logic is the last thing to cross their minds. Twitter is a 280-character rant for such people, and keyboard warriors will go on and on for hours and days… with no semblance of logic whatsoever. Try putting out a controversial topic and watch people at loggerheads with logic in an instant!

Job and Satisfaction:

Come on we know we hit a nerve with this one! There is not one job in the world where you are working under someone and want to do just that for the rest pf your life. Of course there are people who dedicate their lives to a cause, and work tirelessly… But the majority of people are always on a lookout for a ‘better opportunity’

Speed and SpeedBreakers:

The fact that we even need to explain this is ridiculous. When people zoom over speed-breakers without applying the brakes, what are they even thinking? A ‘speed breaker’ is there to do one job… break your speed and slow you down for road safety reasons. So speeding over one is just… not meant to be!

Rohit Shetty and the laws of physics:

Real buses flying like they are made of paper… one punch that sends goons flying a 100 meters up in the air… Cars toppling around like they are toy cars but wait… they are not! Rohit Shetty makes us laugh, but his action scenes are hilarious even inadvertently. No law of physics will ever veer near a Rohit Shetty film set. Just not meant to be!

Drinking and Driving:

If you can’t see where you are going, if you can’t notice someone in front of your speeding car… you shouldn’t be on the wheel. Compromised senses due to liquor and driving is a combination straight from hell, and god forbid they ever get together!

Trekking and Heels:

Doesn’t the mere thought make you go ‘Ouch!!’… but some people just don’t get it. Whether it was Bryce Dallas Howard running away from a T-rex in heels, or a wannabe trekker planning to climb a hill in heels… some things that aren’t meant to be will never be!

A Car Parked Next to Another, Blocking it:

Imagine… a crowded place, whether a parking area or the side of a road (this is wrong but that’s a topic for another day). You have parked your car. You go shopping. You come back. And there’s another car parked right next to yours, out of an allocated space... and blocking yours to the world’s end. Is it frustrating, or is it frustrating? Do they go together, or do they NOT? You decide.

Traffic rules are made for a reason; to not let people and vehicles descend into chaos, to maintain a semblance of order and thus help everyone out. And to add to it, almost all the rules are really really simple to follow. Then it’s a wonder how people can’t see the red signal, how people jaywalk, how they over speed in a no-speeding zone, and how they park without any consideration for others.

Diageo’s ‘Road To Safety’ campaign is doing all it can to create better, safer roads for all. But at the end of the day, we all will need to come together, to make it a reality.

Are you willing to be a part of the ‘Road To Safety’ campaign?

