Shoppers Stop beautifully shows how love and confidence stem from within

Beauty is skin deep, and is defined by inner strength, especially in the face of adversity. Who better to be a testimony to this statement than the acid attack survivors; women who have been though a world of pain and yet refuse to give up.

Shoppers Stop, arguably India’s largest retailer in fashion and beauty, has always recognized that inner strength comes from self-confidence, and the tools of beauty go a long way in making a woman feel confident in her own skin.

Which is why, since last year, Shoppers Stop has tied up with the NGOs, Make Love Not Scars, and Chhanv, and has been helping such acid attack survivors by making contributions on every beauty sale generated. That means, every time you shop for beauty products at Shoppers Stop, you are indirectly contributing to their welfare. And now, you can directly contribute as well!

Watch this beautiful video that shows how an acid attack survivor has come to love herself again on Valentine’s Day. We urge you to go ahead, and share this with your loved ones. Let’s do our bit to make their lives better. After all, this will help you feel beautiful too, both inside and out!

Watch the video now!

