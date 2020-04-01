Rules For When Your Drive, Rules For When You Stop Try and be a good driver even when you are at a traffic signal.

There are a variety of traffic rules, a list of do’s and don’ts when people are driving on the road. Following those rules is literally a matter of life and death. But the less spoken about aspect of road rules is the kind of etiquette one needs to observe when at a traffic signal. Many people see it as just a waste of their personal time, and those 60-120 seconds of waiting seems like an eternity to them. And this impatience leads them to behave inappropriately.

If only they knew that nothing that they do, is going to make the signal go faster! So we have compiled a few don’ts that might help people behave at their next traffic signal standstill:

DO NOT HONK:

Apart from the very obvious repercussion of contributing to noise pollution as well as inducing headaches in your fellow humans waiting at the signal, there is just one common-sensical reason not to do it: Honking has absolutely no effect on the signal. One can honk away to glory, but before the light is green, absolutely nothing is going to move!

via GIPHY

DO NOT REV:

Yes, you have a brand new bike, or an old one. And yes you have good horsepower, and your vehicle can make some great noise! But what is the point? Not only are you harming your vehicle’s engine and adding to the noise pollution, you are just coming across as a show-off. Rest your accelerator, let the pedal go. It’s just 60 seconds!

via GIPHY

DO NOT TRY MOVING AHEAD:

Everyone is waiting. Everyone is stationary. Don’t be that person who asks people to ‘move a little’ so that you and your vehicle can move 10 meters ahead and still wait for the signal to go green. You’re inconveniencing people for no reason and that is something you need to know, and follow the next time you are at a traffic signal!

via GIPHY

DO NOT GET LOST IN YOUR PHONE:

This can be annoying, granted. Since people anyway do not like waiting, making them wait even after the signal goes green is a travesty, right? It’s perfectly fine to take a break and catch up on your messages at a signal, but keep an eye on the signal as well. The light goes green, you go. If you are playing Angry Birds and stall others, they are going to get angry!

via GIPHY

DON’T STOP ON THE ZEBRA CROSSING, OR BEYOND IT

The zebra crossing exists for people to walk. If they are patiently waiting for the signal to turn red so that they can pass, it is your duty to give them the space to cross the road. This is the most basic traffic signal etiquette you can follow.

via GIPHY

Always remember, while driving and on the road is a riskier route, do not take traffic signal etiquettes lightly. Along with being irritating and contributing to road rage, it can also be seriously harmful in many cases. Road safety is the responsibility of each and every individual.

Many brands are also doing their bit to create awareness around road safety. Diageo’s ‘Road To Safety’ campaign is one of the leading voices in creating awareness around road safety. Join the movement and contribute in making the roads a safer place for everyone.

