Mitsubishi Electric India hosts its first ‘e-F@ctory Alliance Meet’ in Pune

Mitsubishi Electric is a Global Leader in Electric and Electronic Equipment for Residential, Commercial and Industrial applications. Mitsubishi Electric India’s Factory Automation & Industrial Division is instrumental in providing Advanced Factory Automation Solutions. It is backed by a strong Research & Development Center at Pune, 6 Training Centers, 18 Sales and Satellite offices, 10 Repairs Centers and more than 100 Channel Partners across the country.

Mitsubishi Electric’s “e-F@ctory” is an extensive solution which integrates IT and FA / OT systems, utilizes the full potential of advanced technologies to enable digitization. e-F@ctory concept was developed in Japan in 2003. The concept was first successfully implemented in the Mitsubishi Electric’s manufacturing facilities in Japan, and today, there are more than 10,000 systems worldwide that are implemented under the e-F@ctory concept.

Mitsubishi Electric India is realizing its vision and contributing towards Smart manufacturing by using digital technology to manage and operate the manufacturing processes. This digitization allows the manufacturers to plan, simulate, build, assess & evaluate manufacturing procedures & systems. We have developed almost 20 e-F@ctory Alliance Partners across India like Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Schaeffler India, Balluff India, Cognex India, eWon India, Entrib Analytics, Dalisoft Technologies etc. to provide cutting-edge Smart Manufacturing Solutions.

The e-F@ctory Alliance Meet in Pune was a forum for our Partners, Industry, Industry associations and Academia to discuss the challenges faced by the industry and how e-F@ctory concept of Mitsubishi Electric can facilitate the role of technology in the context of Smart Manufacturing. This alliance of technology experts helps industries to meet today’s and tomorrow’s manufacturing challenges – together.

“Mitsubishi Electric India’s Factory Automation business offers a comprehensive range of products and solutions. We have more than 15 years of experience in digitalization of manufacturing facilities,” says Hisahiro Nishimoto, Division Manager and Director, Factory Automation & Industrial Division, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. He further added that, “The e-F@ctory concept helps to deliver smart manufacturing solutions and e-F@ctory Alliance will address the need of smart manufacturing for industries like Automotive, Pharma, F&B, among others. In the future, we will continue to strengthen our alliance with e-F@ctory partner associations for a win-win equation.”

Addressing the first e-F@ctory Alliance in India, Mr. Katsunori Ushiku, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are thankful to the partners who believe in our technology. Mitsubishi Electric is ready to contribute towards smart manufacturing and digital transformation and I am sure that through such strategic partner alliances our customers will benefit with better productivity”

The e-F@ctory Alliance Partners work together to help customers reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This occurs through pre-engineered integration, making the latest technologies easier to use and more cost-effective. The e-F@ctory Alliance concept focuses to help customers increase productivity and reduce costs within industrial plants and manufacturing facilities. The e-F@ctory Alliance Program allows customers to find and purchase automation hardware and software that best solves their automation challenges. These Alliance Partners deliver suitable solutions in different Industry Verticals by integrating Factory Automation products to the SCADA / MES / ERP system.

