Bigger. Better. Grander. Firstpost brings back its original web-series 9 Months for the 5th season

Four seasons into the show, 9 Months has already set a precedent for comprehensive and quality content around parenthood and childcare. And now the 5th seasons is soon to be launched, in association with Asian Paints. If you are a parent, or expecting to be one soon, this show is the one you need to keep an eye out for as it will provide you with relatable, first hand guidance on every single stage of motherhood and parenting, with a lot of takeaways that will help curb a lot of uncertainties and doubts that creep in when you are taking care of your child.

The first 4 seasons received an overwhelming response from the viewers. The show tackles a specific theme every season, and dives deep into the nuances of that particular parenthood phase. While the first season was all about pregnancy and pre-natal care where the show debunked myths along with offering detailed information about the what-why-hows of pregnancy, the second season dealt with the issues and arguments around Post-Partum as well as the needs and requirements of parenting new borns.

The third season took the discussion to how parents can deal with the toddler years of their kids, and handling what could be some of their most important years. Going a step forward, the vibrant Maria Goretti took the fourth season to another high, by engaging celebrity mothers as well as experts on a variety of topics from between preschoolers to pre-teens. The topics under this theme ranged from positive parenting, technology VS kids, to puberty and sex education and how to deal with your kid when the dynamics between parent-child begin to change as new environments and entities start entering their lives.

A lot of celebrity influencers such as Chahat Khanna, Rakshanda Khan, Suchitra Pillai, Maninee De, Malini Kapoor, Shrima Rai, Teejay Sidhu, Tushar Kapoor as well as Jay Bhanusali have been a part of this show since its inception, and have bared it all to tell very humane, relatable stories of their parenthood journeys. Along with them, a slew of child psychiatrists, education experts, pediatricians.

Watch the promo here.

