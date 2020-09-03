BasicFirst - the best solution to the many challenges of e-learning!

If you told us at the start of 2020 that, students and parents would have to work and study from home exclusively or that all education would be online, would anyone have believed it? Yet, in the wake of the global pandemic COVID19, education everywhere was forced to get online and the fall out has been a poor substitute for the real thing.

Teachers and parents aren't the only ones who are struggling to cope. Students of all ages and from all streams are finding themselves forced to adapt or fall behind. But is there a better way forward? Yes there is. Aptitude-based personalised platform BasicFirst is uniquely positioned to tackle the many problems that most students and institutions are facing. Already well ahead of the curve, their novel approach to e-learning seeks to empower and educate in equal measure. Let's find out how this is made possible.

Challenge - Teaching large numbers of students effectively.

BasicFirst solution - The unique 'one student to one coach' system backed by a team of experienced teachers from IITs and IIMs means that every student can now get individual attention and care. The program's goal-oriented approach allows them to accommodate different kinds of students and their learning styles for easy, efficient learning.

Challenge - Finding curriculums that feel agile and effective.

BasicFirst solution - Having a super-smart curriculum personalised for every student means being able to spot problem areas and course corrections are easier. But, so is capitalising on a learner's strong points. By creating a tailor-made teaching program and creating a regular habit of self-study, students needn't feel rushed and can learn at their own pace.

Challenge - Students are worried they will be left behind.

BasicFirst solution - IIT, Medical colleges, BITS Pilani, AIIMS Delhi, etc., whatever your chosen education goals are, BasicFirst allows you to find a great tutor for you. With guided course content, you can make your way through different subjects as quickly or as slowly as you need to, clearing your doubts along the way.

Challenge - Insufficient access to research.

BasicFirst solution - Students can rest assured that all their learning needs are taken care of. Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, Science, Geography, Commerce and more, every learning module includes a free Wiki. Students can easily make reference notes and conduct an in-depth study for better understanding. Besides, Free books solution, SWOT (Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats) Analysis and 750+ Pre and Post Assessments, Mockups and practice tests make sure you are completely prepared for your final tests and exams.

Challenge - Many doubts and no way to clarify them.

BasicFirst solution - Having doubts and questions is normal? But many schools and colleges are still grappling with how to resolve these issues. BasicFirst has an easy way to clear unlimited doubts in all subjects, allowing students to learn better and feel more secure with their curriculum. Supportive and knowledgeable teachers with over 30+ years of experience are just a chat, voice or video call away anytime there is a doubt that needs resolution.

Challenge - One calendar doesn't fit all.

BasicFirst solution - Students need to struggle to keep up with unrealistic academic calendars. Instead, they are empowered to put together theirs with the help of teachers to guide them along the way. Pre and post-assessments are wielded with precision to tweak course content, while routine SWOT analysis makes sure every student is showing progress.

Challenge - Teaching complex subjects.

BasicFirst solution - Every course has its fair share of topics that lends themselves to an easy understanding and those that need a bit more time and explanation. By breaking down even the most complex issues into smaller topics and sub-topics, BasicFirst helps every student to understand, absorb and apply their coursework in a useful way.

Challenge - Remote locations and travel.

BasicFirst solution - No more are students, educators, and parents confined to the locality they live in, learning can happen from anywhere. It's as easy as updating your 2D and 3D content on tab/phone every month at your nearest BasicFirst distribution centre or accessing lessons in offline mode via a mobile app. Preparing for tests, exams, and revisions has never been easier, even while on the go. Besides, having an active peer-to-peer discussion channel adds to the feeling of being part of a team - a virtual classroom of fellow students aspiring to the same goals discussing thoughts and views.

Finally, BasicFirst makes it possible for all students to adapt, evolve and progress using a well laid out plan that can lead them to academic success. While many educational institutions are still working out how to make education fun, practical and user-friendly promoting an established eLearning tool like BasicFirts could be an effective way to lead future generations of workers, leaders and professionals into a bold new future.

This is a partnered post.