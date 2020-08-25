BasicFirst is redefining online learning through their super-smart coaches and specially designed curriculum system!

For the first time in close to a century, the world is seeing a dramatic change in the way we structure and impart education to millions of children. As parents and educators struggle to fix laggy, ill-prepared websites and train staff to go from in-person schooling to virtual teaching, the challenges are many, but viable solutions are few.

Enter, aptitude-based personalised platform BasicFirst. With a 'one student to one coach' system and a team of seasoned academicians from IITs and IIMs as coaches, children now have a real shot at getting the best education from the comfort of their own homes. The effective goal-oriented system makes room for different kinds of students and their learning styles.

Get a super smart curriculum.

This unique style of building a curated curriculum for every student helps students address challenges and capitalise on strengths like never before. By creating a competent system of personalised teaching and creating a regular habit of self-study, learning can happen at each child's own pace. Experienced ‘edu coaches’ tutor your one-on-one every step of the way clearing one doubt at a time.

What’s included in every learning module?

IIT, Medical colleges, BITS Pilani, AIIMS Delhi - whatever course you are taking, now you can get a specific coach that's customised for you. With guided course content you can make your way through different subjects as quickly or as slowly as you need to.

A free Wiki for Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, Science, Geography and Commerce gives plenty of references for your in-depth study and understanding. Free books solution, SWOT (Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats) Analysis and 750+ Pre and Post Assessments, Mock ups and practise tests make sure you are completely prepared for your final tests and exams.

Have a question? Clear your doubts with unlimited clarification opportunities in all subjects. upportive, knowledgeable and patient teachers with over 30+ years of experience are always just a chat, voice or video call away.

Kids can build their own academic calendar while teachers work to guide pupils on what to study and how to do it best. They use pre and post assessment to tweak course content, while routine SWOT analysis makes sure each student is moving forward on the right path.

By breaking down even the most complex topics into smaller topics and sub-topics, BasicFirst makes it easy for every child to understand and absorb complex materials in a meaningful way.

When it comes to portability, it's easy to see why Basic First is ahead of the curve. With updated 2D and 3D content on tab/phone every month available at your nearest BasicFirst distribution centre and offline mode on mobile apps, you can prepare yourself from virtually anywhere. Mimicking the best of classroom learning every student even gets the convenience of a rich and active peer-to-peer discussion.

This is a place for great learning and an inclusive atmosphere for all who want to progress. One of the front runners of virtual education, BasicFirst makes it possible to change conventional mass schooling into a truly student-centric experience. It's truly the best way for every student to realize their fullest potential and soar to new heights. A godsend at this time of unprecedented upheaval and uncertainty, this is a clear, charted way forward that is both well-designed and user-friendly. All that's left for you to do is to reach out, enrol and make the most of it.

