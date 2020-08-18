A big step in furthering the discussion on periods and menstrual health

Rajasthan Royals brings Niine Sanitary Napkins on the jersey, this IPL

This Independence Day, the Prime Minister took the podium, just like every year. But Shri Narendra Modi’s 15th August speech for the year 2020 will forever be remembered as one of the bravest ones. Along with other policies and reforms, PM Narendra Modi spoke about the importance of sanitary napkins, and emphasized on the health of the women of India; and mentioned how over 5 crore women have received sanitary pads at Re. 1. This speech paves the way towards normalizing the ‘taboo’ talk of periods, and makes space for a discourse like never before. That’s also what Niine Sanitary Napkins has been aiming to do since quite some time, and the next step they have taken is a big leap in taking forward the conversation.

Niine Sanitary Napkins has officially signed up to be the back-of-the-jersey sponsor of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, to be held in the UAE from September 19th- November 10th, 2020. This is a big moment and a huge step in a topic that is usually mentioned in hushed tones and whispers in work-places and households.

Niine as a brand has been actively working towards de-stigmatizing periods and menstruation, and the talk around it. While it has also delved in hand sanitizers and hand wash products, they are widely recognized for providing affordable and premium sanitary napkins. Their collaboration with Rajasthan Royals comes at no surprise, as their values and mission statements are quite similar.

Rajasthan Royals as an organization have always been at the forefront when it comes to working with empowered women, and they have worked towards educating the masses towards the same. Niine Sanitary Napkins as a brand has always strived to drive the conversation towards menstrual health, awareness, as well as innovations that can help women become more aware of their own menstrual health. This is also why Niine is the first sanitary napkin brand to introduce the Period Tracker App, that too in 9 different languages so that women across regions and languages can get access to good menstrual health.

With the current scenario, every Indian will be watching the Indian Premier League. In that case, this is a masterstroke by Niine and the Rajasthan Royals, as they would be providing a grand stage and some much needed exposure to a topic that needs as much exposure as it can get. They will be educating men, women and millions of Indians who can then further the discussion in their own circles.

Because it’s high time we talked periods.

This is a partnered post.