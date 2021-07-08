Firework, world’s largest short video platform on the open web, hosted this unique event that shed the restrictions of ‘walled gardens’ and embraced the open web ecosystem that will make live commerce ubiquitous and not restricted to a single platform.

8th July 2021, Mumbai: India’s first ever Livestream sale kicked off on the 30th of June at the Firework studios with multiple brands joining in to get a flavour of the latest global phenomenon of shoppable videos and live commerce. More than 30,000 shoppers joined in to witness history being made.

Firework, world’s largest short video platform on the open web, hosted this unique event that shed the restrictions of ‘walled gardens’ and embraced the open web ecosystem that will make live commerce ubiquitous and not restricted to a single platform. In many ways Live commerce substitutes the brick and mortar shopping experience that shoppers have missed amidst the pandemic and helps brands embody their core values through better shopping experience

The event demonstrated the similar trends that suggest the efficacy of live commerce globally. With 2-way audience engagement where the audience gets to ask questions, leave their comments, show their appreciation, the live stream session generated an engagement rate of ~20 % (chat engagement, product clicks, emoji shared) which shows that livestreams are an ideal way to offer an experience that embodies unique brand values.

With more than 40,000 viewers spending an average of 8 mins, the live commerce session showcased how brands can derive immersive and engaging interactions with their audiences.

Head of Growth of Firework, Vishwak Sinva said “Firework take great pride in being the first to bring live commerce into the country. With this, we have met Firework’s vision to build a comprehensive ecosystem for brands and businesses with short videos at the core of our operations. We have now showcased how brands can build their own engagement on their owned and operated platform, rather than engaging with their audiences elsewhere which does not give them access to first party data”

Firework, with shoppable videos and live commerce believes in the strength in numbers and offers exhaustive first party data to brands for every consumer that brands engage with.

In the last 12 months live stream shopping has become mainstream, global majors like Amazon & Walmart have adopted this in the US with Amazon adding a permanent section for live streams on their home page. On the other hand, brands like Samsung, Adidas, Aldo, Loreal are enhancing their D2C play with live stream sale events, drawing an engaged audience with an intent to shop.

Firework’s live stream solution in India helps D2C brands add a human touch to the entire online shopping experience, while at the same time help drive real ROI giving customers the ability to shop while watching the live stream. With the latest live stream event from Firework delivering an impressive add to cart rate of 4%, these sale events are not just great tools for engagement but also for driving sales.

With D2C selling poised for growth, live streaming as a way of selling is set to become more mainstream. Firework intends to help all manners of D2C brands sell better using this new & exciting future ready technology.

