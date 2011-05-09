The Turkish Grand Prix was the second race in a row that Karthikeyan managed to finish. Considering that the car made its appearance only during the second practice session of the Australian GP, that is actually good progress.

Here’s a totally irrelevant statistic. The Indian Formula One Grand Prix, subject to some homo sapiens doing some homologation (No, it’s not what you think, you dirty minds. Look it up), will be the 13th race from now.

Here’s a relevant statistic. Narain Karthikeyan, racing for the Hispania Racing Team finished the Turkish Grand Prix in 22nd place. Here’s another relevant stat. This is the first time this season that Karthikeyan has finished ahead of his teammate Vitantonio Liuzzi.

Alright, he got lucky.

Liuzzi’s nut, his Hispania F111 car’s wheel nut didn’t clamp tight during one of the pit stops because of a faulty wheel gun and hence, despite qualifying two places ahead of his teammate, the Italian ended up finishing the race behind the Indian.

But its still good news for Karthikeyan fans (not the get-out-in-the-streets-and- dance-to-loud-music-type of good news but the broad smile types). Because this is the second race in a row he has managed to reach the chequered flag.

Considering that the car made its appearance only during the second practice session of the Australian GP, that is actually good progress. Karthikeyan himself has reiterated that finishing the races is the current priority.

But then again he is the original ‘Fastest Indian’ in a sport that you could say borders on being mildly competitive. Here drivers are eager to bump each other, including teammates, off the racing track when travelling at speeds in excess of 250 kmph. So you wouldn’t be entirely wrong to deduce that Karthikeyan will be happy to have beaten Luizzi. But before he or you start twirling that proverbial moustache, there’s still a lot of work to be done if Karthikeyan is to achieve his objective – achieve a point or two (in his own words).

Now here is where you can use the irrelevant statistic to make a preposterous claim. If Karthikeyan can climb up the pecking order, one place per race, then he will find himself finishing the Indian GP in the ninth place. Two points grabbed. Season objective achieved, with panache in front of home crowd.

Of course, pragmatically and practically and cynically speaking, it would have to be a disastrous race for the other teams, considering HRT’s current pace, for Karthikeyan to get his name on the scoreboard. But this is where that treacherous character called Miss Hope walks in. And she is a well-fed and well-respected guest in the Indian peninsula. (It has to be a she. No guy can cause such severe heart breaks).

So if Miss Hope can convince Lady Luck to smile a little wider and if Mr Pace and Ms Reliability can take their relationship to the next level, Karthikeyan stands a chance. Till then we will be happy if he can stop chasing the two Virgins and make them run behind him instead. Couldn’t help the pun. Too tempting.

In other news, news that is five laps quicker, Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel got his third win of the 2011 season. He qualified on pole, an almost boring regularity, and simply didn’t stop till he got to the top spot on the podium.

What’s worrying for his opponents is that despite totalling his car in the Friday practice, Vettel was still able to post the quickest time in qualifying and win the race. That level of efficiency – driver and team – will have the opposition scratching their heads and other places for answers.

It’s only been four races so far and the German in a car with Scottish origins, sponsored by an Austrian energy drink company and designed by a fanatic Brit, the cleverest mind in the business, is looking well on course to retain his driver’s championship (Jackie Stewart, Red Bull, Adrian Newey).

Unless of course the Prancing Horses or the Silver Arrows have anything to say about it. The F1 bandwagon now heads to Europe with eight races to be held there with a short detour to Canada in the middle. All teams will be bombarding their cars with aero upgrades, including our not so very own, Force Indias who are not having a good run this season.

Let’s see if Europe produces a competitor for Vettel or if we will be left watching the bottom half of the grid for some action and complaining about those damn Pirelli tyres.