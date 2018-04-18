Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 15:35 PM
Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
Amongst the wide-range of faster, leaner and modern bikes, how does Royal Enfield still manage to thump so many Indian hearts?
We take you to the recently inaugurated Royal Enfield Garage Cafe nestled at the picturesque Baga creek in Goa, where we test rides the new Thunderbird 500X and seeks to find the answer.
Watch the full video to find out more...