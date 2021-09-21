CRED Travel has emerged as an increasingly effective option to find curated deals on hotels in India and other destinations across the globe

After months of staying at home, the first tentative steps towards travel are now opening up for the vaccinated folks. Increasing vaccination rates in other countries and in India comes as a relief for the ones waiting for safer travelling options. So now you can dust off your travel bags and put them to use.

But where do you go? And how do you choose from the options available? You’re right to feel a wee bit anxious as you get back to travel since it has been a while for most of us. Among other options available online, CRED Travel has emerged as an increasingly effective option to find curated deals on hotels in India and other destinations across the globe.

As the official sponsor of the Indian Premier League, CRED, a high-trust community of creditworthy individuals, merchants and institutions, is making the sporting season more exciting for its members. CRED members can maximise their CRED Coins, which are earned for paying credit card bills on time, to get unmissable deals in the travel section of the app. On top of the deals, members will get a 10% cashback with no upper limit on bookings.

Until September 23, members can find romantic stays with their partners. From September 24 to 26, they can book a quick getaway and from September 27 to 30, CRED Travel will host deals covering exciting international destinations. With so many different types of vacations to choose from, we decided to offer the best of everything to you. Here are some suggestions that cover both Indian and international destinations that you can travel to. Needless to say, your safety comes first and hotel suggestions as well as tourist destinations are given to you after considerable care.

1 – Goa

Let’s start with everyone’s favourite destination – Goa. The sunshine state is all set to welcome tourists with the whole shebang, casinos and great hotel deals included. That’s right, with one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, the Goa government has fully opened up tourism for Indians. We highly recommend the Radisson Goa in Candolim for your stay that promises a great deal on CRED Travel as well as sanitized and relaxing stay. A 2 night, 3 day stay at the property is currently available for just INR 12,870 instead of INR 28,870.

2 – Udaipur

If royalty attracts you, we suggest Udaipur for your next vacation. Book your stay at the Shiv Niwas Palace in Lake City for just INR 26,730 (instead of INR 42,000) on the CRED app for 2 nights and 3 days. We honestly can’t think of a better way to spend a weekend with your better half.

3 – Maldives

If blue waters and sunshine are your jam, the Maldives are calling you. Specifically, we recommend spending your time surrounded by luxury at VARU by Atmosphere with either Beach Villa or Water Villa with pool options available to book using your CRED coins.

Thanks to CRED’s offer, you can book the Beach Villa for two people for 3 nights and 4 days for INR 1,77,940 instead of INR 2,76,300! Add on the 10% cashback and the price is further reduced to INR 1,60,146 while the Water villa with pool comes in at INR 2,14,745 after cashback. There are other CRED member privileges that make this a no-brainer if you think about it.

4 – Russia

If your new travel resolution is to explore unexplored places, why not put the biggest country on the planet on your list to kick things off with? Whether you’re a city person and want to experience the best of Moscow and St Petersburg or you’re into nature and want to explore the Northern Lights from Murmansk or check out the Arctic, there’s something for everyone in Russia.

5 – France

Journey to the land of unforgettable Parisian landmarks and the buzzing French Riviera with two specially curated itineraries that ensure you see the best of France on a week-long trip. With centrally-located hotels and an itinerary that lets you enjoy the best of Paris and Nice among other places, your French vacation is all you’re going to be talking about when you return.

CRED Travel offers on bookings include an assured flight voucher worth INR 5000 on purchase of bookings over INR 50,000. Additionally for bookings over INR 1 lakh, members will get the INR 5000 flight voucher plus a Swiss bag from Swissbrand worth INR 15,000. Indeed, CRED Coins are one of the best ways to save money and also get privileges on your upcoming trip.

No matter where you go in India or abroad, we wish you a safe and happy trip. Hurry and book your next dream trip before time runs out!

This article has been written by Studio18 team on behalf of Cred