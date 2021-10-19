The annual awards are a national initiative that recognises efforts of individuals and institutions across India who are working tirelessly to mitigate climate change by conserving and preserving the rich biodiversity.

NatWest Group India, (formerly RBS India) the global capability centre of the NatWest Group, will announce the winners of the 11th edition of the NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards on 20th October 2021. Celebrating efforts in “Biodiversity – A resilient nature is the foundation on which all climate mitigation and adaptation efforts must be raised”, which is the theme for the 2021 awards, eight winners will be felicitated via a virtual ceremony, graced by the Chief Guest, Ms. Ivonne Higuero, Secretary-General, Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), UN.

The annual awards are a national initiative that recognises efforts of individuals and institutions across India who are working tirelessly to mitigate climate change by conserving and preserving the rich biodiversity of the country for a better relationship between the society and nature.

Institutionalised in 2011, the NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards (formerly RBS Earth Heroes Awards) is in its 11th year and continues to provide a national platform to champions who have walked the extra mile to protect and conserve India’s rich biodiversity. The award winners will be selected by an independent jury comprising of eminent personalities including Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Dr. M.K Ranjitsingh, Dr. Jayshree Vencatesan, Siddhanta Das, Sree Nandy, Abhilash Khandekar, and Dr. Amit Mallick from conservation science and management, media, and the government.

In 2007, the NatWest Group (formerly RBS Group) set up the NatWest India Foundation (formerly RBS Foundation India) to contribute to India’s UN Sustainable Development Goals (then Millennium Development Goals) with a focus at the intersection of critical natural ecosystems and excluded communities. Working on improving livelihoods and sustainable use/conservation of natural resources, the Foundation has impacted over 1,82,000 families across 2,100 villages in 13 states through 23 ongoing projects, some of which have been recognised by the United Nations Development Programme and UN World Tourism Organization awards besides the national awards.

