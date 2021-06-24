The intense sun can break down surface materials which can weaken and compromise your home, while rain and cold can exploit any weaknesses and cause a further breakdown of the structure.

Having a roof over your head is only as good as how well it protects you from the elements. Terraces and roofs of homes have to withstand the ravages of nature all through the year. The intense sun can break down surface materials which can weaken and compromise your home, while rain and cold can exploit any weaknesses and cause a further breakdown of the structure.

Monsoon woes

These effects become more significant during the rainy season when heavy rains and dampness can creep into the cracks and damage flat roofs and terraces. Small and large leaks can both destroy your property and cause a lot of frustration and expense in repairs. Some common problems we face include:

Constant exposure to harsh weather

Cracks and seepage

Eroding and weakening of surface materials

Mold and mildew

These are some of the biggest reasons a waterproofing treatment has long since become the standard in preparation for the monsoon. Older waterproofing techniques usually involve mixing cement with some chemicals to create a waterproofing treatment for surfaces.

But, inferior quality materials with an inadequate shelf-life means you have no way to make sure you make a reliable choice for your home. Besides, the resulting damage and expensive do-over repairs can be inconvenient and frustrating, especially if it breaks down halfway through the monsoon.

Safeguard your home the right way

The easiest way to safeguard your home is a two-pronged approach. The first thing to do is ensure your home has adequate window shading, good quality insulation, and regular maintenance checks.

The other thing you can do is to use an effective waterproofing solution that gives you comprehensive 360-degree protection, especially during the monsoon months. Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof and SmartCare Damp Proof Ultra are reliable and cost-effective solutions that make your roof more sustainable and improve structural integrity.

In summers, these products’ advanced heat reduction formula cools down the surface area and ensures most of the heat is reflected away from the surface. Thanks to this efficient heat reflective technology, your home will stay cooler even in the hottest summers. Damp Proof provides up to 10-degree Surface temperature reduction (STR*) while Damp Proof Ultra provides up to 12-degree STR.

This protection continues through the monsoon, where SmartCare Damp Proof can be used on parapets and sunshades and exterior vertical walls. Its elastomeric properties help you fill in or bridge cracks better, while its abrasion resistance is impressive thanks to the glass fibres that reinforce its strength.

For more information, please visit https://www.asianpaints.com/products/waterproofing-solutions.html

This article has been created by studio18 team on behalf of Asian Paints