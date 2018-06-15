You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Blogs/Business-Blogs News

Japan's SoftBank Group to invest up to $100 billion in solar power projects in India, says report

Blogs/Business-Blogs Reuters Jun 15, 2018 11:54:28 IST

Tokyo: SoftBank Group Corp has decided to invest $60 billion-$100 billion in solar power generation in India, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

SoftBank and the Indian government are expected to reach a formal agreement soon after final arrangements are made, the report said without naming its sources.

The company is expected to make the investment through a fund backed by Saudi Arabia’s government, NHK said. Saudi Arabia is the largest investor in SoftBank’s Vision Fund, which raised over $93 billion last year.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment.

In 2015 SoftBank pledged to invest $20 billion in Indian solar projects with a goal of generating 20 gigawatts (GW) of energy as the majority partner in a joint venture with India’s Bharti Enterprises and Taiwan’s Foxconn.

Last month SoftBank secured 200 megawatts of solar capacity at an auction in the southwestern state of Karnataka.

In April it teamed up with China’s GCL System Integration Technology Co Ltd on a $930 million Indian solar energy venture.

India has set a target to achieve an operational solar power capacity of 100 GW by 2022, five times current levels, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renewable energy strategy.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund has exposure to solar energy through its investment in the world’s largest such project in Saudi Arabia announced in March.


Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 11:54 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores