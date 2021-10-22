The Indian Government along with National Internet Exchange of India and other Stakeholders recognizes the unprecedented growth of the Indian region in the Digital space.

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a multi-stakeholder platform bringing representatives together from various groups, bringing all at par to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet.

The Indian Government along with National Internet Exchange of India and other Stakeholders recognizes the unprecedented growth of the Indian region in the Digital space. Therefore, it has decided to host its own Internet Governance Forum this year.

Maintaining the true spirit of global IGF, IIGF 2021 is adopting the multi-stakeholder concept in organizing the event. It will recognize every citizen as a stakeholder and enable each to participate in policy dialogue and decision making on an equal basis through an inclusive process. The curtain raiser will be held on 21st October followed by the IIGF event in November.

India is the second largest broadband subscription country in the world with an

enormous internet economy potential (800 Mn Internet users and over 1.2 Bn mobile users), making this initiative vital to ensure the growth of Internet in India is democratic, inclusive and accessible to all.

India comes with the most diverse internet-related stakeholders and issues including cybersecurity, net neutrality, online rights, youth and digital innovation. Keeping this in mind, the theme of this year’s conference is “Inclusive Internet.”

Whether you are a creator, developer, policymaker, user or just a curious mind, you are an integral part of the conference. This is your chance to be heard, to share your views and be the frontrunner in bringing inclusive internet to India. Join IIGF to discuss the future of India’s ecosystem and to explore how India is securing a digital future for stable and secure cyberspace.

Everyone has a stake in the internet and this conference will bring together all the stakeholders of the internet on one platform.

