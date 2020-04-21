Every Cloud has a silver Lining. In uncertain times, become someone’s saviour. Here’s what you can do

We are all living in difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered our lives in various ways and has had a far-reaching global effect. While many of us can stay safe in our homes and keep a safe distance from the cause of it, there are many who are at the frontlines; battling it out and risking their lives to ensure that we all can stay safe and win this battle. So the big question now is; while doctors, guards, delivery agents, and the likes stay out trying to protect us, what can we show solidarity and help them?

In such testing times, we as a nation need to come together and play our parts. As people suffer and lose their jobs, along with doctors and medical personnel struggling with adequate safety equipment, how can you help them out?

That’s not all. Amazon India has also collaborated with a variety of respected NGOs who deal with a horde of essential initiatives. Here’s a list of the NGOs and what you would be donating towards:

Akshaya Patra Foundation:

The relief fund works towards providing food and dry grocery to the ones in need, across the country.

United Way Mumbai:

Along with providing the people who ate out there doing all the work with essential safety equipment, this NGO also provides food and hygiene essentials to the needy.

Oxfam India:

They work towards providing health kits to the workers and essential supplies to the ones in need.

Habitat For Humanity:

Along with providing groceries to families with low-income, they are also providing health & hygiene kits to the ones in need.

Every Payment Counts

One thing you need to remember is, no single contribution is high or low. Every contribution makes a difference. That is exactly why Amazon India is walking the talk as well. Donate INR 1 or more and Amazon will contribute INR 10 and an additional 10% of your donation. Amazon India is also matching all the donations made by their employees, doing their part to make life easier for the ones who need it.

There’s an old saying. When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. We are facing tough times, and it is the time we rise up, and fight the COVID-19 pandemic with a unified front. Along with doing our duty to ‘flatten the curve’ and stay home, let’s also join hands and support the heroes out there, by contributing in whatever capacity we can. We all know they could use it right now!

Click here to make your contribution, and help one and all win this battle.

This is a Partnered Content

