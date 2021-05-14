Life Unscene is a campaign featuring two short videos where surreal scenes from two of India’s most stunning locations were captured using the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G.

eading global smart devices brand OPPO recently partnered with leading real-life infotainment player Discovery India to launch a brand-new series called Life Unscene. But it isn’t the usual association that you see on the small screen. In fact, the surreal scenes have been shot using OPPO’s new Reno5 Pro 5G, making it a leading contender for videography content creators across the country. Here’s what you need to know about the series – and the smartphone powering it.

The Campaign

Life Unscene is a campaign featuring two short videos where surreal scenes from two of India’s most stunning locations were captured using the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G. While the first video is available to watch here, the second video is premiering on Discovery India channel on May 14, 2021.

Life Unscene follows two new-age video creators - Anunay Sood and Ganesh Vanare, as they leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life and take the road less travelled to discover intriguing cultures, people, music, food, and places through the lens of OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. While Sood travels across Kurseong, the land of white orchids in Darjeeling, Vanare treks to Sandakphu, the highest peak in West Bengal.

The Videography Expert

The stunningly-captured campaign is a testament to the video prowess of the Reno5 Pro 5G. One look at the best scenic views that were shot on the smartphone and you’ll realise why these new-age video creators worked with the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. Catering to varied videography needs, the smartphone comes equipped with a host of features such as the industry-first AI Highlight Video feature that is based on exclusive and industry-first Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System that significantly improves video quality for an enhanced video experience. Gone are the days of heavy cameras and tripods to adjust the light settings and shoot in high quality.



The AI Highlight Video feature activates smart algorithms that detect light conditions in low light and backlit shots and optimize the video in real-time to capture the most stunning videos that showcase a life-like clarity. It also supports other videography features like Live HDR and Ultra Night Video, which enabled both creators to capture breath-taking video shots and weave them into a beautiful story.

From doing away with different types of camera and light equipment to heavy batteries and the crew required to manage them frees up video creators to imagine and shoot with a level of creativity that’s never been possible before. Little wonder then that the device made the video shooting and recording experience as seamless as possible for these new-age video creators. It is also inspiring to know that we can do the same with a device that fits in our pocket instead of packing heavy equipment to recreate cinematic shots.



Sandakphu Phalut from the lens of OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

Life Unscene’s first campaign features Ganesh Vanare’s trek to Sandakphu Phalut, nestled high up in the Singalila Ridge on the Indo-Nepal border. The journey took Ganesh to a stunning altitude of 11,950 feet on Sandakphu, with unparalleled views of Lhotse and Makalu, the fourth and the fifth highest peaks in the world, flanking the majestic Mt. Everest. With a panoramic view spanning over 220 degrees covering more than 26 breath-taking peaks of Bhutan, Sikkim, and Nepal, the trek is a photographer's delight.

From capturing this panoramic view with Live HDR mode that looks like the peaks resemble Lord Buddha sleeping to taking part in local festivities at night and shooting with the Ultra Night Video mode, the signature and power of Reno5 Pro 5G is all over the short video,





You can watch Vanare’s video on YouTube here, on Twitter here and on Facebook here and transport yourself to Sandakphu right away!

Stunning view from Darjeeling to the hamlet town of Kurseong from the lens of OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

Anunay Sood headed 30 km off Darjeeling to the hamlet town of Kurseong. Known as the Land of White Orchids that are named after the abundant flowers that add colour and beauty to its hill slopes, this one promises to be an interesting episode as well. A favourite escape to recuperate and rejuvenate since the 1800s, Kurseong’s charming landscape continues to be a serene and cool getaway from India’s hot summers and is exactly the respite we need right now sitting in our homes. Stay tuned as Life Unscene unravels in Kurseong next, only on Discovery India and the Discovery+ app on May 14, 2021. You can watch the preview of the content here.

Watching this campaign is inspiring because for the first time, you have the power to shoot something that you’ve only imagined, just like these video creators did. No longer do you need an entire team or expensive equipment to create cinematic shots, you can simply pick up a videography expert smartphone such as the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G and bring your creation to life. You can learn more about the smartphone and buy it here.

This article has been created by the Studio18 team on behalf of Discovery