If you thought the Neeraj Chopra ad was the only great thing to come out from CRED with the UAE leg of Indian Premier League 2021, think again. As official sponsors of the IPL, CRED has launched curated offers for members to make the sporting season more rewarding for its members. From all the offers available across the CRED app, we take a look at the CRED Store where members can maximise their CRED Coins to avail up to 70% discount across handpicked selection of brands.

What is the CRED Store?

CRED Store has curated a list of over 500 brands with 2000+ products across categories like electronics, grooming and personal care, and gourmet food and beverage among others. The platform has been created to give handpicked suggestions to CRED users. For example, did you know that every product listed on CRED Store undergoes quality control by the CRED team before going live? Even after going live, products are scaled up only if other customers recommend it highly. In technical terms, a high product Net Promoter Score lifts products visibility across the Store.

CRED & IPL

Now that you know that CRED Store isn’t just any e-commerce platform but a curated and tested list of products for its users, here comes the even better part. This sporting season, members can enjoy offers on national and international brands by using their CRED Coins and win rewards on top of their purchase. Some of these products are discounted up to 70% adding to the icing on the cake.

You can choose from brands like Nutella, Boat, Noise, Yoga Bars, Wingreens, Wow Science, Moms Co and more with attractive discounts from the CRED Store. If you’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to utilize your CRED Coins, there can hardly be a better time than now to do so.

You can be guaranteed to find the exact item of your choosing from the CRED Store that also comes with a new interface, making it easier than ever to navigate to your favourite product.

MORE OFFERS –

CRED has also brought back its previous IPL-themed offerings for members. CRED Powerplay allows you to be eligible for 100% cashback for credit card bill payments done during Powerplay overs of vivo IPL 2021 matches. There is also CRED Mega Jackpot Leaderboard that lets you redeem CRED Coins earned by paying credit card bills to climb a daily leaderboard and win rewards worth INR 4.5 crore!

What are you waiting for? Go now and open the CRED Store to get your favourite products at best discount rates. We’re sure you’ll find your mark – just like Neeraj Chopra’s javelin at the Tokyo Olympics.

This article has been created by Studio 18 team on behalf of CRED