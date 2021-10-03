We look at how a member can maximise their CRED Coins on offers, deals and discounts within the CRED app. We’re talking about the rewards section in the CRED app that’s now supercharged with the IPL season back on.

For a while now, a suited-up Jim Sarbh has been telling the viewers that CRED rewarding CRED Coins for paying credit card bills on time is unreal and exciting. Let’s take a look if it really gets Indians as excited as them being around Neeraj Chopra or as unreal as Kumar Sanu selling life insurance.

You get your credit card bill, open the CRED app and pay it off in full. Having done this for a few months you’ve collected CRED Coins. Easy reward for just paying your bills, right? We look at how a member can maximise their CRED Coins on offers, deals and discounts within the CRED app. We’re talking about the rewards section in the CRED app that’s now supercharged with the IPL season back on.

To start with, CRED Rewards has some incredible offers that begin at 7 PM each day during the IPL. These jackpot offers include the opportunity to win jewellery worth INR 1,11,000, a chance to shop for INR 20,000 with Puma, a curated hamper from ZLADE to look sharp worth INR 20,000 or a realme TV worth INR 40,000.

Exclusive offers on CRED rewards today and tomorrow

While redeeming CRED coins in the rewards section of the app, members stand a chance to win a watch worth Rs 69 thousand from SEIKO among other exciting prizes. On October 4, members can win a Xiaomi XIAOMI 11 Lite NE5G. This seems like a great opportunity to put your CRED coins to use. It does not end here. With CRED, members have a chance to participate and win various luck and skill-based games, which are exclusive to the app. Members can win exciting gifts and vouchers ranging from worth 500 to 1,000 and discounts on various brands at 10% to 50% discount. With over 100 brands partnering with CRED to give all its members exciting rewards during every match, you can win assured prizes.

What are CRED Rewards?

Get ready to spin the wheel of fortune to win some incredible rewards for yourself. From Powerplay Jackpots to exclusive Jackpots that open for members at 7PM to time with the IPL match of the day, members can win incredible discounts in the rewards section of the CRED app simply for spinning the wheel of fortune.

There are other Powerplay jackpots, starting at 1 PM that give you a chance to upgrade your grooming routine products from handpicked health and wellness brands, fragrances from premium brands, travel bags, sports apparel and electronics. It’s as simple as spinning ten times to get three 7’s in a row to win either of these gifts. The cost of each spin is just 1000 CRED Coins, with other combinations giving you opportunities to win back coins or get discounts of other amounts.

Other exciting gifts include vouchers ranging from worth 500 to 1,000 and discounts on brands from 10% to 50%. Not just that, there are various mystery cashbacks and jackpot of the day that you can win by spinning the wheel. Some of these Jackpot of the Day deals include a Lenovo laptop worth INR 1 lakh, shopping for Titan watches worth INR 30,000 and many more.

Don’t miss this chance to make the most of your CRED Coins and win some amazing deals and discounts and make the sporting season a winning one in your favour. Simply open the Rewards section on your CRED app and start spinning and winning.