ZEE5’s State of Siege: 26/11 - An Ode to our NSG Heroes

ZEE5’s brand new Original series based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks of 26/11 titled State of Siege: 26/11 premiered today. Here’s why it should be on your must watch list:

Allow us to draw your attention to one of the show’s biggest USP which is that the eight- episode series is based on journalist Sandeep Unnithan’s book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11. This means that the research and show’s progression is already top notch. It also means that the series will reveal many unknown facts about the country’s worst terrorist attacks to date.

To prevent any bias and to avoid giving the series an overtly nationalistic stance, the series has been directed by an American director Matthew Leutwyler. Whether it was the attack on Jews at Nariman House or the complicity of the media in aiding the terrorists unwittingly or even the terrorist camps and their breeding ground in a foreign country, these aspects have been looked at maturely and handled sensitively in the series.

Not only this, the shooting schedule of the series also had Lt. Colonel Sundeep Sen who was part of Operation Black Tornado (2nd in Command at the NSG) and who was instrumental in recreating the many challenges and obstacles faced by the NSG Commandos during 26/11. In fact, State of Siege: 26/11 is the first such series that looks at the 26/11 attacks from the NSG Commandos perspective and how they managed to neutralize the terrorists and their plans. Most other movies and series on 26/11 have largely focused on the attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel.

Keeping the realism alive, the team also managed to secure shooting at a secluded defense base to shoot in an IL-76 aircraft, the same plane that brought NSG Commandos from Haryana to Mumbai during the actual 26/11 attacks. You can see a glimpse of the IL-76, for which the team had to secure special permissions, in the trailer as well.

The cinematography of the series is also worth mentioning as the cast shot the entire series using only natural light. The visual impact of not using any artificial lights is quite evident in the series’ pulsating trailer itself.

Produced by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures and directed by Matthew Leutwyler, the show features an impressive ensemble cast comprising Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry, Khalida Jaan, Jyoti Gauba, Roshni Sahota, Suzanne Bernert, Naren Kumar and Jason Shah.

Watch the trailer of State of Siege: 26/11 here –

This is a partnered post.

