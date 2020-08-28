ZEE5 has been winning hearts and changing the cinematic experience with stories that are progressive and real: An OTT success story

Here’s how a country as diverse as India has fallen in love with the meaningful and heartwarming stories being told on ZEE5.

Be it shows or movies, or their line-up of ZEE5 originals, it has found the code to being consistently entertaining, across genres and languages. The depth that ZEE5 portrays in its lineup is hard to be found somewhere else. Be it heart-tugging stories about family, stories about friendship that make you nostalgic, gripping thrillers based on real life events, love stories that cater to the romantic in you, or just something you’d want o watch for a fun goofy time, ZEE5 has stories for every whim and fancy you may have.

Here’s a peek at what you’re missing out on, if you aren’t already engrossed in the world of ZEE5:

For the ones who find their kick with real life events:

Abhay:

If you are ready to be shaken by what human beings are capable of doing, the second season of the critically acclaimed show Abhay is the one you need to watch. Written inspired by real life crime incidents, director Ken Ghosh and a superb Kunal Kemmu elevate the show with their masterful direction and natural acting prowess respectively. Kunal plays the lead cop with a restrained surety, and the psychological thriller route this show takes, is a thrill ride from start to end for the viewer. P.S. With 2 more episodes coming out on September 4th, watch out for the gallery of insane villains and think of what true life crime inspired the characters!

Omerta:

With Rajkumar Rao at the helm, this intense terrorist story based on real life events is unmissable! Revolving around the events such as 26/11 Mumbai, the 9/11 attacks, the 1994 Delhi Westerners Kidnapping Case as well as the Damiel Pearl kidnapping case, this is a hair raising show supported by a stellar act by Rakjumar Rao, and some deft direction by Hansal Mehta. This one will stay with you long after you’re done watching it!

For the ones who live for their friends. These movies will make you want to call them up right away!

Yaara:

Friends are the family you choose, and no matter what, some friendships stay for life. If you want to go back in time and relive the days with your gang, Yaara is the movie for you. This ZEE5 original boasts a fun cast of some powerful actors such as Vidyut Jamwal and Amit Sadh, giving some moving performances in the hands of the ever-so-competent Tigmanshu Dhulia. This epic tale of a gang of friends who get involved in something bad, and how it affects their friendship along with time, is a heartwarming tale told in the right manner. Gather your gang, get some popcorn and get ready for some feels with Yaara!

For the ones who are looking for heartwarming movies based on familial bonds. P.S. Watch these with your father!

Pareeksha:

Yet another feather in the crown for Prakash Jha. Known for the social commentaries in his movies, Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha is another powerful turn by the versatile director. Adil Hussain, in probably one of his career best performances, will tug at your heartstrings as a poor father trying to get his son a proper education. The powerful commentary on the Indian education system and the powerful depiction of the familial bond between father-son make this movie a must watch!

Chintu Ka Birthday:

Want something to tug at your heartstrings, and make you feel all warm and cosy inside? Writer- director duo Satyanshu and Devanshu Singh craft a poignant tale of a boy named Chintu, and the results are outstanding. Filmed against the backdrop of the Iraq invasion by the US troops, the movie is about a family from Bihar stuck in Iraq, trying to celebrate Chintu’s birthday. Sounds simple? You might be in for a shock at how much this movie will make you feel. The actors do a great job, and the wholesome feeling of a family just trying to be a family, will make you want to spend some more time with yours. A must watch to see for the family, with the family!

For the ones who never give up, for the kids who dare to dream, and for the families who support them:

Mee Raqsam:

Another one in the ranks for watching with your family! A very timely tale, Mee Raqsam is a powerful tale of how religions seeps into our lives and makes even simple things difficult to navigate Through. The story about a Muslim girl interested in learning Bharatnatyam, is dealt with the utmost sensitivity and sincerity by Baba Azmi. Featuring powerhouse performances by the lead Aditi Subedi, her father played by Danish Hussain, and Naseeruddin Shah as the Muslim fundamentalist, this movie is a must watch!

Atkan Chatkan:

When hopes and dreams combine with music, only beauty can come out of it. Presented by A.R. Rahman, this rag-tag story of a chai-delivery boy named Guddu who has the passion for music, and forms a band with his friends, is very well directed and inspiring to watch. Directed by Shiv Hare, this musical journey is also supported by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam and many others, along with international percussionist Sivamani Sir providing the music. . This movie will make you laugh, leave you in tears, and at the end just warm your hearts! The movie releases on ZEE5 on September 5th. Don’t miss out!

For the ones with love in their hearts and who see romance in the air 24X7:

Bamfaad:

If love and romance is in the air, Bamfaad is your best bet. This ZEE5 original is the debut of Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal, and going by the movie, he is surely someone to look out for. Set against the backdrop of Allahabad, this love story with fireworks is directed by Ranjan Chandel and presented by Anurag Kashyap. ‘Bamfaad’ as a term is a slang for ‘explosion’, and that says everything you need to know about the film and the passionate love story between the leads. Add to it a local mob boss who won’t let their love flourish, and you are in for a fully filmy ride, filled with passion, love and romance!

For the ones who dream big and make things happen no matter what:

Ghoomketu:

This one is truly for the dreamers! This effortless ode to old school Bollywood is a fun and breezy tale told with aplomb by Pusphendra Nath Mishra, and held together by an ever so versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The story of an underdog who comes to Mumbai to fulfill his Bollywood dreams is an old trope. But with Nawaz’s comic timing and goofy act perfectly complemented by a surprisingly funny Anurag Kashyap, Ghoomketu warrants a watch for sure. If you have ever dreamed to make it big and have not given up despite all the odds against you, you will relate to the character of Ghoomketu for sure!

After all what are movies if not a means to escape from reality, and feel something you feel you have been missing out on? With ZEE5’s incredible line up of movies, which are filled to the brim with great characters, intense storylines and ready to make you feel a variety of emotions. Catch all of these movies, and so much more, only on ZEE5!

This is Partnered content