ZEE Showcases Its Programming for Budget 2020

The upcoming budget on February 1, 2020 is one of the most important Union Budgets in the history of India, almost on the same scale as the one in 1991. All eyes will be on Finance Minister N. Sitharaman as she outlines the government’s fiscal plan for the upcoming financial year.

Budget speeches are usually full of jargon it can be a little hard for the common man to break down its implications on his life. ZEE5 partners with Zee Business to break down Budget 2020 with a future-forward approach for the man on the street.

Zee Business will bring together economists, experts, analysts, strategists and policy makers as they are moderated by channel editors to present the audience with an overview of the budgets, the trends that will emerge and the right moves to invest and plan for 2020-21.

The build up to the budget will see top corporates, market and finance experts, and investors deep dive into their expectations of Budget 2020. The programming shows will consist of ministers, top icons and C-suite talking about the trends they see and how economic growth can be chartered. They will engage with leading strategists & policy makers in discussions about where the coming year is headed.

Live updates and post budget analysis will enable the viewer to stay engaged with the budget and keep on top of the policies that will be rolled out. Curated content will capture everything from expectations of the common man to top corporates.

Shows will offer a detailed analysis of key sectors that have a major impact on the India story: Agriculture, finance, services and manufacturing. All these sectors have multiplier effects on the lives of every Indian and the perspectives that ZEE offers will cover various dimensions of those effects.

The content shall also target the common man to provide mentoring and guidance to comprehend the Budget, its impact and the right moves towards smart money. Shows will have a special focus on personal income tax rates and slabs, deductions under various sections, and tax implications for the common folk. All of these analyses will be curated in a fashion that is completely bereft of jargon. There will no confusion in the mind of the viewer and they will have a clear picture of what they need to do to makes the most of the budget. Personal finance is going to be a major feature of ZEE5’s analysis.

Expect sharp analysis on the impact of the Budget on the start-up space in the country. The government is very keen on this space, and there will be in-depth discussions on the same.

Programming shows will run throughout the day offering detailed insights and deep dives into all aspects of the budgets. As the Finance Minister unveils her plans for the country, ZEE5 is going to be right here with the viewer guiding them through the finance world.

This is a partnered post.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.