Witness the Bravery of NSG Commandos in ZEE5’s State Of Siege: 26/11

Have you ever looked at all the movies and series based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and found something amiss? Ever felt that the complete story was yet to be told? Or that the real heroes – the NSG Commandos – never really got their due on screen?

All that has changed with State Of Siege: 26/11 on ZEE5. The eight-episode series offers a fascinating insight into all the different aspects that first, gave rise to the attackers and their entry into Mumbai and later, their indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians and the thumping response by NSG Commandos who were flown in from their base in Manesar to neutralize the terrorists.

The series manages to achieve all this thanks to journalist Sandeep Unnithan’s book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 from which it has been adapted. Right from showcasing the terrorist camp to the terrorists landing on a boat in Mumbai and spreading terror across various locations, the series stays true to actual events that occurred from November 26 to November 29, 2008.

Directed by Matthew Leutwyler, the series is the first to look at the terrorist attacks from the lens of NSG Commandos who were called in to save the day after the Mumbai Police suffered major casualties and who executed their duty with aplomb.

The most striking element of State of Siege: 26/11, though, is its ability to showcase the entire spectrum of terrorism unleased by Ajmal Kasab and his accomplices by retracing their steps across all the major locations where they targeted innocent civilians.

The terrorists targeted five different locations – seemingly unrelated – upon their entry before being holed up in five-star hotels. These locations include Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station where the terrifying image of Kasab brandishing his weapon was first clicked and circulated around the world. From there the terrorists went into Cama Hospital nearby and also targeted locations such as Leopold Café, Nariman House (The Chabad House) as well as the two five-star hotels Oberoi-Trident and the Taj Mahal Palace.

Check out the Sahas Ki Vijay song that captures the series’ sentiment in this musical ode –

This is the first time that every location that the terrorists had targeted has been included in a retelling of the 26/11 attacks. It not only lends heft to the subsequent actions of the NSG Commandos but also brings about the full scale of the mayhem unleashed by the terrorists in various parts of Mumbai.

To add a realistic touch to these places, the makers have ensured that the series is shot using only natural light available at locations. All in all, State of Siege: 26/11 is a gut-wrenching and an important retelling of some of the darkest days seen in Mumbai.

Watch the trailer of the State of Siege: 26/11 here:

