What sets ZEE5 apart from competitors? These titles definitely do, we would say!

With an extensive array of clutter-breaking shows, movies and originals, the platform provides a wide range of exemplary content across genres and target groups. Some days you may feel like laughing at an epic comedy and on some, you want to spark your day with drama mixed with everything from romance to thrillers.

On that note, lets take a sneak peek at some of the best content on ZEE5 that is sure to hold your attention captive for hours on end:

Churails:

Thriller shows are a must-watch, right? Now add to that some stunning twists and turns of a detective agency started by 4 Karachi based women to punish the city’s abusive and cheating husbands and you get Churails. This is indeed one of the best 10-episode web series directed by a Pakistani-British writer and director Asim Abbasi and lead by an eclectic cast consisting of Sarwat Gilani, Yasra Rizvi, Nimra Bucha, Meher Bano and Omair Rana. The thought provoking plot, exemplary dialogues and power packed performances makes Churails truly a must watch.

Taish:

Ever come across a project that is simultaneously released as a film and web series? Well that is exactly what Taish brings to the table with a 2.5hour movie as well as a 6 episode series to give you a more in depth view of the thriller with nail biting cliffhangers. Directed by the very talented Bejoy Nambiar, Taish sports a stellar cast including Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. Taish is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that will take the audience through an emotional ride full of twists and turns. This one will stay with you long after you’re done watching it!



State of Siege: 26/11:

A ZEE5 original, this is a show that will give you a gut-wrenching take on what went down those 60 hours of the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 and celebrate the valour of the men in uniform. It portrays a detailed account of what happened during the operation and how our security forces succeeded in saving several lives despite faulty equipment and lack of funds. Directed by the very versatile American director, Matthew Leutwyler, the show features an impressive ensemble cast comprising of Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev and Tara Alisha Berry. The show will keep the realism alive and pump up your patriotism, so do check it out!

Abhay Season 2:

If you are ready to be hit with gut churning crimes with sharp and surprising twists, the second season of the critically acclaimed show Abhay is the one you need to binge watch. Director by the very renowned Ken Ghosh, the show is lead by Kunal Kemmu as the investigator Abhay Pratap Singh who is adept at solving intense crimes. This psychological thriller makes for attractive storytelling and its crime drama will rope you in entirely making it a must watch!

Chintu Ka Birthday:

Want something to tug at your heartstrings and make you feel all warm and cozy inside? Then this heartwarming movie by Satyanshu and Devanshu Singh with fine actors like Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome and Seema Pahwa is just the perfect one for you. Filmed against the backdrop of the Iraq invasion by the US troops, the movie is about a family from Bihar stuck in Iraq trying to celebrate Chintu’s birthday. This is a film you can enjoy with your entire family as the memorable and heart touching moments may want you to hug them a little longer.

Naxalbari:

This is ZEE5’s latest crime thriller that takes you take you back in time to talk about the history of Naxalbari, world of Naxals and looks at them from the lens of a STF agent Raghav played by the very talented Rajeev Khandelwal. He is on a mission to put an end to the revival of a Naxal uprising in his village called Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. Comprised of nine episodes, this absolutely gripping web series is directed by Partho Mitra and will have you on the edge-of-the-seat with not a single dull moment.

Comedy Couple:

This one is truly for the dreamers! Comedy Couple is a modern-day love story of an urban couple, in a live-in relationship, who aspire to be India’s first and best comic duo. Directed by the very talented Nachiket Samant, the romantic narrative is very unique with the amazing chemistry shared between the lead pair Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad. The plot is perfectly complimented by the refreshing stand-up angle making Comedy Couple unmissable!

ZEE5’s incredible line up of original content and movies are truly designed to provide you with an endless entertainment experience. With relatable characters and intense storylines, ZEE5 makes for a differentiated and compelling cluster of cinematic joy for its subscribers. Catch all this content and much more, only on ZEE5!

This is a partnered Post.