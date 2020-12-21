Vaccination Card: A Must Have For Your Child

.

As blissful as the experience of parenthood can be, it can also be overwhelming, if not exhausting. You always tend to get anxious when making any decision regarding your precious little munchkin. All you want is to provide the best and have them grow stronger or healthier with each passing day.

During the early days of childhood, a newborn’s immunity is still in the developing stage. This makes them vulnerable to infections or diseases that can be avoided by good hygiene, nutrition along with vaccinations administered at the right time. Timely vaccinations can help protect your child from fatal but preventable diseases like polio, tetanus, measles, whooping cough, and meningitis. These vaccines are made from antigens of the diseases that trigger your child's body to produce antibodies against these diseases. Consequently, this builds your child’s immunity and protects your child from contracting these life-threatening diseases.

Furthermore, vaccinating your newborn not only protects them from these harmful diseases but also protects your family members and friends who surround you. It also protects future generations — as with regular vaccination, we can significantly reduce and even eradicate fatal afflictions. We have seen this in the case of smallpox, which a few hundred years ago was known to be lethal.

However, it is not enough to just administer the vaccination to your kid. It is of utmost importance that these vaccinations are given to your kid as per the schedule approved by experts. A vaccination card helps you achieve exactly that. It enables you to keep track of your child’s vaccination schedule, letting you know when your child is due for the next one. Generally, a Vaccination card is provided to you by your Pediatrician which includes all important vaccines recommended till 18 years of age.

Below listed are some reasons why a vaccination card is a must-have for your child:

Safe and Effective Vaccination Schedule

A vaccination card contains the vaccination schedules for children, which have been created after considerable scientific research. Each of these vaccinations is scheduled as per your child’s development. The spacing between the immunizations is designed to align with your growing child’s immunity requirements at a particular age or time. The vaccination schedule recommended by the medical board is safe and effective for your newborn.

Serves as Your Child’s Medical Record

Your child’s vaccination card will have the entire history of your child’s medical record. Even when you shift clinics, cities, or states, you can be up-to-date on your child’s vaccination with the help of the vaccination card. No need to wait for all the electronic data to be transferred and then compiled. You have the history right there in your hand!

Beneficial For You as Parents

Having a vaccination record helps the authorities like daycare providers, schools, medical experts, or immigration officers know that your child is up-to-date on their vaccination and safe to be around other kids. Additionally, having a vaccination card helps the parents keep easy track of their child’s vaccination schedule.

Beneficial For Your Vaccination Provider

The vaccination card holds detailed information about your child’s medical history. For a medical professional, it's a beneficial source of information at any time. The vaccination card may help them know which vaccines have already been administered to the child or if they suffered from any kind of allergic reaction from a previous dose.

We have outlined the benefits of timely vaccination and the significance to keep a record of it. Track your child’s vaccinations effectively with the help of Vaccination Card.

Disclaimer: A public awareness initiative by GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited. Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 030, India. Information appearing in this material is for general awareness only and does not constitute any medical advice. Please consult your Pediatrician for more information, any question or concern you may have regarding your condition. Please consult your Pediatrician for the complete list of vaccine preventable diseases and for the complete vaccination schedule for each disease. Please report adverse events with any GSK product to the company at india.pharmacovigilance@gsk.com. NP-IN-MLV-OGM-200016, DOP Dec 2020.

This is a partnered post.