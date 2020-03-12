Turkey is passe. Welcome the hot air balloons at Meghalaya!

Imagine you’re in a hot air balloon flying over the the stunning landscapes and rich nature of Meghalaya, with the cotton clouds at your fingertips and the lush green ground down below. The view would give anyone chills! And the best part is, The Meghalayan Age Festival plans to do just that with their hot air balloon rides across the most beautiful regions of Meghalaya.

There was a time when if anybody wanted to experience the true joy of hot air balloon ride, they’ll have to visit Cappadocia, Turkey for the breathtaking views. With their hot air balloon rides, The Meghalayan Age festival brings these mesmerising experiences to your home country.

At the festival, a morning flight takes you sky high to soak in the pristine vistas for an hour. And in the evening, the balloons are tethered, where you can enjoy mingling with the local tribal communities. While the hot air balloons loom above with a subtle colourful glow, on ground you can shop for heirlooms from the rural bazaar and savour traditional food, and make merry as the evening gains momentum.

Visit the Meghalayan Age Festival for this ride of a lifetime from 7th-15th March, and give your year a serene makeover.

This is a partnered post.

