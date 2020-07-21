Timely vaccination: An essential for child’s good health

Read on to know why, and how to ensure complete safety while doing so.

‘Prevention is better than cure’.



It is an old adage but stands true for so many things. Especially when it’s a matter of your child’s safety and good health, this is one mantra you need to stand by. When it comes to vaccinations, there are always a lot of doubts in new parents, or expecting parents; which is natural. In case of any doubts at all, the first thing we urge you to do is consult your pediatrician before taking any further steps. The second step, is to educate yourself from reliable sources, as to what vaccinations actually are, how do they work, and the importance of timely vaccinations.

Why are timely vaccinations important?



Vaccination on-time (as per the schedule recommended by Pediatrician) for long term protection, is the way to go. Your child needs to build the immunity to various diseases, which could potentially turn into life-threatening ailments. Their systems are not fully developed, which opens them up to risks. And it is not just them who will be threatened, but there is also a possibility of them spreading it to someone lese once they get it. Vaccinations help not only your child, but also minimize risk of transmission.

While the chances of them getting diseases like measles or pertussis/whooping cough are low, it is always better to ensure nothing goes wrong. Think of it as the seat-belt you wear when you are driving. Vaccines, and more importantly timely vaccinations, work the same way.

We suggest checking your vaccination card and consulting your pediatrician in case of any doubts at all.

The COVID-19 weighing on your child’s vaccination schedule?



These are tough times, and as a parent/expecting parents you are bound to get worried about your child’s health. There must be many doubts on how to maintain your child’s vaccination schedule in current times, considering it might open them up to all sorts of risks.

Do not worry. The WHO has declared vaccination as an essential service and it needs to be treated that way. In order to ensure your and your child’s safety, you should follow the same norms as you would when you go out to get home essentials. Ensure frequent usage of alcohol based sanitizers, ensure everyone involved is wearing masks, maintain social distancing at all times, avoid any sort of contact with surfaces when outside, and make payments digitally. Observe all of these steps and you can keep your child safe and healthy.

Parenting is a daunting task, and as a parent the safety of your child is always the priority. We understand the level of concerns you must have. Timely vaccinations will go a long way in quelling those worries. So get in touch with your pediatrician, and keep yourself and your child safe.

Disclaimer: Information appearing in this material is for general awareness only. Nothing contained in this material constitutes medical advice. Please consult your physician for medical queries, if any, or any question or concern you may have regarding your condition. Issued in public interest by GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited. Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai 400 030, India. NP-IN-GVX-OGM-200058, DOP July 2020.

